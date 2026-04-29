ENGLAND’S Andrew Haswell overcame a car crash to claim Welsh Men’s Open Stroke Play Championship, with a strong home showing by Welsh golfers.
Pyle and Kenfig member Sean David was third, with clubmates Tom Peet tied sixth and Tim Harry tied 12th.
Fellow Wales players Alex James, Royal Lytham and St Anne’s, was tied 10th, Newport’s Ieuan Phillips tied 12th, Celtic Manor’s Piers Murphy tied 15th, Cilgwyn’s Dion Regan 17th and Glynhir’s Iestyn McAvoy tied 18th.
Ormskirk golfer Haswell beat Formby’s Tom Hughes in a play-off.
Haswell had two rounds of 70 over the weekend to make up lost ground, with scoring high across the board on the opening day.
Haswell was also involved in a car crash near the course on the Saturday morning when he was hit by a car going the opposite direction, so the weekend form demonstrated great resilience.
“It’s unbelievable – I’m speechless, it’s just unreal. I’ll wake up tomorrow and it’ll probably hit me then,” said Haswell after his win.
“I am made up to win, especially a national event.
This tournament is up there with the big ones.
“I have been working really hard on my game, hitting a lot of balls. I knew what the score was coming down the stretch, I knew I had to keep my head right, keep putting on the pressure and hole the putts.
“I did that, so I am proud of myself for that. I loved the golf course, it was beautiful, I’ll be back. It is a great course, a tough test, especially on Thursday and Friday.”
About the accident on Saturday, he added, “I was going down the lane to the side of the clubhouse. I was going nice and slow and he came round the corner, drag-like, skidded and smashed into me, so I was pretty lucky to be playing the rest of the tournament really. I’m going to get my car sorted now!”
Wales Golf Competitions Manager Dan Fullager said, “Congratulations to Andrew, a strong weekend saw him through the title with Tom also playing so strongly.
“It was great to see so many home players challenging as well with nine Welsh players in the top 20.
“Pyle and Kenfig also put on a tremendous event, the course was a fair, but tough challenge. Earlier this year they won our Championship Venue of the Year Award, with this event as another example of just why that was.
“Thanks go to the staff and volunteers who did so much to make the event a success.”Next up is the Welsh Women’s Open Stroke Play Championship at Aberdovey from April 30.”
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