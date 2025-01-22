IT is a new year and Aberystwyth’s incoming golf club captain has chosen his charity for the season ahead.
David Houghton is the new captain and his chosen charity will be the local hospice at home charity, HAHAV Ceredigion.
The county wide hospice has launched a fundraising campaign in an attempt to safeguard and develop its services for the years ahead and all support is welcomed.
It was timely therefore to support the local charity as David explained: “I am aware of the fantastic work that HAHAV Ceredigion does and of the ever increasing calls on their volunteer services.
“So when choosing my charity of the year, this was an easy choice to make.
“I hope there will be many opportunities for the year ahead for us to be able to support the charity and I hope that it can help make a difference and contribute to the excellent work it does.”
In response, chair of HAHAV Ceredigion, Gwerfyl Pierce Jones, expressed her gratitude for this support: “We are facing a situation where we need to invest in our infrastructure in order for us to be able to continue to provide much needed hospice at home services.
“On behalf of HAHAV Ceredigion I would like to thank David for his kind gesture in choosing us as his favoured charity and wish him and the club the very best for the year ahead.”
All monies raised will go towards the development of Plas Antaron as a Living Well Centre and the expansion of the charity’s volunteer services across Ceredigion.