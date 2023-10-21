PORTHMADOG Golf Club held their juniors presentation evening at the club on Friday, 13 October.
Even though the club hasn’t held any of the junior club competitions, they were keen to acknowledge their commitment to the training sessions and their enthusiasm for the game.
Every junior was presented with a medal for showing exceptional progress in their golfing skills.
Two individual medals were presented for 2023: player of the year to Siôn Jones Owen and most improved player to Harry Hemmings-Chick
Following the food and the prize giving, Dilwyn Jones gave a presentation on his son Gareth’s career from a junior at Porthmadog Golf Club to professional at Sandiway Golf Club.
Also Ian, a former junior member and one of the volunteers, spoke with the juniors about course protocol whilst also enjoying the game.
His jokes and sense of humour went down very well with the juniors and the parents.
Volunteer Adrian was also thanked for his commitment.