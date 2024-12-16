DURING the last six weeks there has been keen competition in both the Christmas and Turkey Trails at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club.
Each weekend a different competition, bar disruption from storm Burt and then Darragh!
Presentation events were held this last weekend by the captains Helen Lewis and Nick Downing celebrating all the winners.
Men’s Section
Turkey Trail 1 - Medal: 1Rob Galiford - nett 71; Roy Jones - nett 71; Gregory Williams - nett 73
Turkey Trail 2 2 - Stableford: John Blackburn - 44pts; Stephen Lucas - 42pts; Kenneth Griffiths 41pts
Turkey Trail 3 - Bogey: Hywel Thomas -6; Martin Haynes - 3R; Gwynn Jenkins - 3
Turkey Trail 4 - Medal: Rob Galliford - nett 64; Simon Bentley - nett 68; Nathan Perkins - nett 69
Turkey Trail 5 - Stableford: Harri Jones - 41pts; Rob Galliford - 36pts; Stephen Lucas - 35pts
Turkey Trail 6 - Bogey: R Gwynn Jenkins - 1; Simon Bentley - 1; Ewen Davies - 0
Women’s Section
Christmas Trail 1 - Medal: Jane Raw Rees - nett 67; Debbie Jones - nett 75; Helen Lewis - nett 75
Christmas Trail 2 - Teams of 3: Ruth Morris , Gill Jones, Esther Prytherch - 72; Karen Stones, Catrin Pugh Jones, Clare Jones -70
Christmas Trail 3 - 11 hole Stableford: Jackie Fibbens - 26pts; Esther Prydderch - 25pts; Barbara Flanagan - 24pts
Christmas Trail 4 - Team of 2: Anna Hubbard & Jean Harrison; Jane Raw Rees & Jen Roberts; Barbara Flanagan & Debbie Jones
Christmas Trail 5 - 9 hole Stableford: Esther Prydderch - 19pts; Karen Stones - 16pts; Jean Harrison - 14pts
Christmas Trail 6 - Greensome: Karen Stones & Karen Evans - 39pts; Kay Thomas & Jackie Fribbens - 37pts; Kathy Price & Barbara Flanagan - 36pts