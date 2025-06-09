A PRESENTATION event was held at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club by captain Helen Lewis to celebrate the recent competition winners.
Wilding Goblet - Stableford: 1, Jean Harrison, 38 pts; 2, Catrin Pugh Jones, 37 pts; 3, Barbara Reece, 33pts
Griffiths Salver - Medal: 1, Karen Evans, nett 70; 2, Kay Thomas, nett 72; 3, Margaret Roberts, nett 73
Edith Beddard - Stableford: 1, Clare Jones - 35 pts; 2, Karen Evans, 32 pts; 3, Jean Harrison, 32 pts
Beryl Roberts - Medal: 1, Laura Perkins, nett 70; 2, Clare Jones, nett 70; 3, Karen Evans. nett 73
Karen Evans won the Griffiths Salver (Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club)
Clare Jones receives the Edith Beddard Trophy (Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club)
Laura Perkins with the Beryl Roberts Shield (Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club)
