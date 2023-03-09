Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club marked St David’s Day with competitions and a dinner.
The St David’s Slate AM competition, given by past president Anna Hubbard, was won this year by Juliet Jones, Barbara Reece and Catrin Pugh Jones as a ghost with a score of 71 off a handicap of 16.
Close behind them in second place were Catrin Pugh Jones, Sue Wilson and Angharad Basnett, with a score of 70 off a handicap of 19,
A men’s competition was won by Paul Worrall with an excellent score of 41 points off a handicap of 18, with David Griffiths second with 41 off a handicap of 7 and in third was Robert Gill with 38 off a handicap of 13.
Winter Championship 6 was a bogey comp and the winner was Ben Slater with a score of 6 off a handicap of 5.
The runner-up was Elgan Rees with a score of 4 off a handicap of 19 and in third place was Stephen Evans with a score of 3 off a handicap of 15.
Winter Championship 7 was won by Dylan Raw Rees with a nett 67 off a handicap of 13 on the back nine from David Greathead, with Kenneth Griffiths coming third with 69 off a handicap of 23
Mair Jenkins won an 11-hole stableford with 20 points off a handicap of 28 .
In second place was Debbie Jones with 19 points and Barbara Flanagan third with 18 points.
Ruth Jones won the 11 holes competition on Saturday, 4 March with 23 points on the back nine from Clare Jones, with Ruth Morris coming third with 22 points.
The annual St David’s Dinner was held at the clubhouse on 4 March when 43 people sat down for an excellent meal prepared by Orwig Davies and his team.
The guest speaker was Rev Wyn Maskell who gave a very entertaining talk and even sang a song or two.