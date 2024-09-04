The Novice heats were the first races on the card with the first going to the inform Perks stable at Presteigne as Oliver Jones brought home Lorna Bird’s Fold Megastar, in second was Dernol Jacky (Beddoes, Llanbister) while the determined Sally M (Davies, Orleton) was third. Greenhill Lucky driven by Lee Price for son Isaac from Builth won the second heat, ahead of Brywins Saturn (Rowlands, Nantmel) and Carrie on Doon (Morgan, Knighton.