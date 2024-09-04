On a glorious Friday evening with sunshine for the whole time, the trotting races at New Radnor enjoyed plenty of support. This flat field wedged between the Radnorshire hills of Smatcher and the Fron provided a dramatic backdrop to the races. Racing was competitive as horses and drivers adjusted to the tight track.
The Novice heats were the first races on the card with the first going to the inform Perks stable at Presteigne as Oliver Jones brought home Lorna Bird’s Fold Megastar, in second was Dernol Jacky (Beddoes, Llanbister) while the determined Sally M (Davies, Orleton) was third. Greenhill Lucky driven by Lee Price for son Isaac from Builth won the second heat, ahead of Brywins Saturn (Rowlands, Nantmel) and Carrie on Doon (Morgan, Knighton.
In the Grade B the experience of driver Lynne Boxhall on Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) paid off with a win, from Victoria Penlan (Thomas, Pontypridd) while Best in Flight (Gale, Gorslas) was third.
In the Grade A Goodtime Hal with owner Richard Staples of Brecon at the controls showed he is coming back to form, while lightly raced Happy Hands (Rowlands, Nantmel) was second, with the diminutive Llwyns Mercy (Collingwood, Huntington) in third.
Ayr Zac driven by Mathew Tromans for the Brecon partnership of Boxhall and Hardwick won the first Baby Novice race from Begwyns Trust (Lloyd, Painscastle) and Evenwood Gunslinger (Millard, Stourbridge). In the second Baby Novice race the massive Fold Fearless (Perks, Presteigne) driven as usual by Oliver Jones was over the line in front of Real Yankee (Gale, Gorslas) with Fold Take Flight (Miles, Merthyr) in third. Fold Fearless now moves into the Novice class.
Hillbilly Jackson won the first Nursery in the hands of his trainer Steve Lloyd for Rachel Bevan from Builth, followed in by Greathouse Arrow (Evans, Newport) and Lucifer (Lloyd, Painscastle). In the second nursery the lovely Dai’s Silver Talk belonging to the Bevan family from Builth Wells were first passed the post, ahead of Buster Bradie (R Eggerton, Norton Canon) and Its Not For Me (Parry, Talgarth).
The Novice Final provided victory for heat winner Greenhill Lucky and Lee Price from Builth while the other heat winner Fold Megastar (Perks, Presteigne) was second with Brywins Saturn (Rowlands, Nantmel) in third.
The final race of the day was the Non whip with victory going to Victoria Penlan and Perry Thomas from Pontypridd, in second was Juicy Wiggle (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) while Begwyns Trust (Lloyd, Painscastle) was third.
Next week the racing returns to a Saturday afternoon on the wide open Almeley course on Saturday 7th September, starting at 1.30pm.