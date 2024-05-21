THE first race meeting of the Wales & Border Counties Harness Racing season was held at the all weather track at Tairgwaith, Amman Valley on Saturday. It was ideal racing weather as well as ideal conditions on the track.
The first race of the day was the nursery which is the introduction to racing for both horses and drivers and it provided an interesting indicator of some of the young horses of the future.
Manceys Deuce ran a few times last year and has improved over the winter to claim a first prize driven by Sam Reynolds for owner Amanda Hawkes from Orleton near Ludlow.
In second place was Dernol Jacky driven by Andrew Hardwick, this mare who has only had one previous race and that three years ago, certainly has plenty of ability, so hopefully will give her new owner Alma Beddoes from Llanbister plenty of fun in the coming months.
In third place was Living the Dream with his young owner trainer Jimmy Munro from Bridgend the family returning to trotting after some years away.
The Baby Novice division had to be divided into two races with Lee Price from Builth Wells driving son Isaac’s new horse Greenhill Lucky to claim his first win of the season from the tenacious Sally M and Katie Davies from Orleton, while Brywins Saturn (Rowlands, Rhayader) was third.
In the second race newcomer Up All Night owned, trained and driven by Ben Flanagan from Wimbourne in South Staffordshire annihilated the opposition to win spectacularly from one of last year’s improvers Ithon Queen (Reynolds, Orleton) while Begwyns Trust (Lloyd, Painscastle) was third.
In the Novice race Best In Flight followed on from her successful debut season last year winning in fine style for owner Tracey Gale from Gorslas driven by partner Dai Arrowsmith, in second was the fast finishing stablemate G G Rogue while long time leader Red Cash (Sargeant, Newbridge) was third.
It was the Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn, family horses which dominated the Grade B with Beg For Mercy owned by Ellie Tromans and driven by Janet Thomas securing the win ahead of dad’s Zulu Warrior (Matthew Tromans) with the consistent Victoria Penland (Thomas, Pontypridd) in third.
The final race of the day was the Grade A where Goodtime Hall with owner Richard staples from Brecon in the sulky seat, made the most of his gate handicap to dictate the race in second was the talented Dernol Yankee (Wozencraft, Llangurig) while Llwyns Mercy (Collingwood, Huntington) was third.
Next weekend sees the first grass meeting on Bank Holiday Monday at Synod Inn starting at 1.30pm.