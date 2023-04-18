If you like mud, a lot of mud, then the first round of the Teifi Valley Motor Club Gymkhana Championship on Sunday would have been right up your street.
Winning the overall award by a country mile was Connah Urquhart with Amy Owens in second.
The Gymkhana event was held at Ffynnongain near New Moat and held in memory of TVMC member Sion Phillips, who sadly past away last year.
The rounds in the valley were demanding with a code board and lots of stops and strides.
The reversing element and cone tackling caused a few headaches and the steep, slippery, muddy hill proved challenging for most.
One of the organisers Wyn Lewis was pleased with the turnout.
He said: “It was great to see so many competitors enjoying the challenges.
"We look forward to the next event to be held in May. Date and location are to confirmed.
"Thank you to everyone for your support and good sportsmanship."
The TVMC would like to thank Arjay Factors for its kind sponsorship and the Warlow Family for allowing members to use its facilities.
Results: Overall: Connah Urquhart, second overall: Amy Owens. Over 50’s: Dilwyn John. Ladies: Anwen Francis. Juniors: Henri Cynwyl; second: Ioan Thomas. Hairdresser Trophy: Ben Collins.