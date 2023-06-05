Fantastic racing was enjoyed at Rhayader MC’s Evening Motocross Guthrie James Memorial Cup last week.
Well over 4,500 spectators were present to witness the talent of the top UK motocross riders.
Current British Championship leader Harri Kullas (Estonia) took the top honours along with the Guthrie James Memorial Cup (winner of the Grand Final Dash for Cash race).
Harri is pictured with Selwyn James (Guthrie’s Brother) at the end-of-evening presentation.
Guthrie was a one of the founder club members of the reformed evening motocross at Cwmythig and spent endless hours getting the circuit ready for these popular events.
It was also Guthrie’s idea to introduce the Grand Final which has gone down well with the riders and spectators ever since.