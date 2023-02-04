ABERYSTWYTH’S Josh Hathaway bagged himself a 15 minute hat-trick on his England under 20s debut under the lights at Twickenham Stoop on Friday evening.
The former Penglais pupil joined Gloucester Rugby on a three-year contract from the Scarlets back in November, joining the Premiership outfit's senior academy.
He began his playing career with Aberystwyth RFC where he also represented Ceredigion Schools U15s before joining the Scarlets Rugby academy.
The 6ft, 13st 3lb full back was selected to play on the wing by England U20 Men head coach Alan Dicken and made his debut on Friday night under the lights at Twickenham Stoop.
It didn’t take long for Hathaway to have an impact, crossing for his first try in the third minute.
Hathaway crossed twice more before the 15 minute mark to give England a commanding lead.
The match ended England U20 41 – 36 Scotland U20.
You can watch his tries here:
Aberystwyth Rugby Club congratulated their former player, saying: “What a performance - 3 tries in a 15 minute period. Arbennig Joshua, we are all super proud of you.”
England U20 will play Italy next Friday at the Jingsholm Stadium in Gloucester.