ABERYSTWYTH RFC lost 43 - 21 away to Bonymaen RFC in their WRU Admiral National Championship West match om Saturday, writes Graham Harris.
Bonymaen proved too strong for a battling Aberystwyth side, who kept pressing throughout the match, but could not match the home side's fluent and incisive ball handling and line breaks.
Second in the table Bonymaen put on an impressive display and Aber maintain their mid-table position. In a game that was exciting to watch with both sides playing flowing open rugby, Aber could not stop the home side's attacking moves.
Bonymaen kicked off and play was evenly contested with both sides testing defences with clearing kicks. Aber were competing well and winning opposition lineouts, but could not convert possession into significant territorial advantage.
A good box kick by Aber resulted in an Aber penalty which was tapped and a decisive line break by centre Carwyn Evans released Jac Jones to score a try converted by Dylan Benjamin.
The home side were returning Aber's clearing kicks with good confident moves by their backs. A Bonymaen penalty was kicked to the corner and the resulting lineout and maul saw prop forward Jordan Farley score an unconverted try.
On the restart Bonymaen turned-over Aber ruck ball, and a break by their outside half allowed scrum half Caelan Carson-Jones to score an unconverted try. Aber were winning lineouts and scrums but could not maintain possession giving away penalties, and the home side were soon rucking up to Aber's try line. A Bonymaen scrum 5 metres out resulted in winger Nathan Brooks scoring a try converted by Lawrence Thomas.
The second half started with a period of box-kicking and clearance kicks with neither side gaining advantage. Bonymaen rucked quick ball and released their backs who pushed play up to Aber's try line and number 8 Rhys Leonard crossed for a try converted by Thomas.
Bonymaen's backs were soon confidently running good lines, but their attacks were halted by solid Aber defence. The home side won a scrum against the head on half way and a break and poor Aber tackling allowed flanker Tom Poole to score a converted try. More line breaks by Bonymaen on the restart saw their scrum half Carson-Jones score a converted try.
Aber resolutely continued playing open expansive rugby, rewarded with excellent breaks by Tommy Sandford and Ben Lloyd-Jones, thwarted by try-saving tackles. Eventually Aber fly half Benjamin broke through and good support play released centre Jac Jones to score his second converted try.
Despite concerted Aber attacking moves, Bonymaen cleared well and a 50:22 kick resulted in a lineout won by the home side, mauled well and replacement prop Gareth Andrews scored an unconverted try.
The final play of the game saw a 'never-say-die' Aber side winning the restart care of Ben Lloyd-Jones and rucking the ball up to the visitor's try line with Aber number 8 Lewis Ellis-Jones scoring a try converted by Benjamin.
A game that was non-stop action with both sides contributing to a fast flowing match. Bonymaen were the stronger team in open play, but Aber also proved a point with good play in scrums and lineouts, scoring three well worked tries.
Next 1st XV Championship match at home to Ammanford on Saturday, 7 March with a 2.30pm kick off.
