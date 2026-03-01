On the restart Bonymaen turned-over Aber ruck ball, and a break by their outside half allowed scrum half Caelan Carson-Jones to score an unconverted try. Aber were winning lineouts and scrums but could not maintain possession giving away penalties, and the home side were soon rucking up to Aber's try line. A Bonymaen scrum 5 metres out resulted in winger Nathan Brooks scoring a try converted by Lawrence Thomas.