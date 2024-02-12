Teifi Valley Motor Club member and Cardigan Secondary School pupil Henri Cynwyl, 15, will be taking part in the Junior F1000 Rally Club English and Welsh Championships this year.
To date, Henri has gained terrific support for this championship, not only from TVMC members but from the local community, individuals and businesses.
Formula 1000 was created in 2003 as a cost-effective and enjoyable way to go rallying and has received Motorsport UK certification.
The Junior 1000 Rally Championship is the only Championship in the UK which allows drivers aged between 14 and 17 to compete on Rallies across the country.
“I’m just very grateful to everyone who has supported me, not only financially but the fact they’ve given so much of their time to help me. Castle Motors in Newcastle Emlyn has just been amazing, and both Mark Williams and his son James have pulled out all the stops to make sure that the car is ready,” said Henri who was the TVMC Junior Gymkhana Champion in 2022 and 2023.
International rally car driver James Williams needs no introduction and has been training Henri for the Championship. He will also co-drive for Henri on some of the rallies.
Henri, who lives in Ponthirwaun near Cardigan, added: “James has been brilliant taking me under his wing. We’ve had several training sessions and it’s been a huge learning curve for me going from a Mazda MX5 to a Citron C1 with far less power
“It’s coming together though and I’m just grateful to everyone for their backing, especially the sponsors who have been so generous and my family of course.
“Without all of these people, I wouldn’t be in such a position. Diolch.”
The Championship prepares the drivers for competing in the British Rally Championship, BRC Challenge, BTRDA Rally Series, the Formula 1000 Tarmac Championship and the Super 1000 Rally Championship.
Some 17 crews will compete in the Championship this year with only a handful from Wales.
TVMC Chairman Peter Lewis hopes that Henri will have a successful season.
He said: “As a club, we are delighted that Henri is taking part in this Championship and we are supporting him all the way.
“Henri has attended the TVMC gymkhana series since he was 14 and has navigated on endless rallies including the Cilwendeg.
“He also marshals and helps out at events and is a credit to the club.”
Henri would like to thank his sponsors: Peirianwaith Emyr Jones Engineering, MW Motorsport, JW Motorsport, Castle Motors, Granant Precast Concrete, Home James Taxis, Composites Cymru, A P Agri Services, Eifion Page, Cilmeri Studios, Cardigan Secondary School and his main sponsor Geraint Davies and Son, Waste Disposal and Plant Hire.