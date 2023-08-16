Caernarfon will be hosting Round 5 of the Offshore Circuit Racing Drivers Association (OCRDA) Aqua Adrenaline Tour this weekend, writes Nigel M Cole.
The popular offshore powerboat racing series travels to venues all over the UK with seven race weekends – each weekend comprising of four races.
A fleet of 19 boats will take to the start line on Saturday, competing in three classes based on engine capacity, the class being denoted by the colour of the boats bow – Formula 1 – Yellow; Formula 2 – pink; and Formula 3 – Orange.
The boats will reach speeds of up to 75mph and the racing is very close.
In addition to the powerboats, there will also be jet ski racing too. A fleet of 15 skis in three classes will be competing in four races on a slightly shorter course than that used by the boats.
For spectators, there will be excellent viewing along the promenade in front of the castle, where the finish line will be located, and along Aber Foreshore Road. The course runs parallel to the shoreline.
The scheduled times for the racing are:
Saturday: 11.15am Jet Ski – Race 1; 12.00 Powerboats – Race 1; 12.45pm Powerboats – Race 2; 1.30pm Jet Ski – Race 2
Sunday: 12.00 Jet Ski – Race; 12.45pm Powerboats – Race 1; 1.30pm Powerboats – Race 2; 2.15pm Jet Ski – Race 2
Each race (both boats and skis) will be run for a duration of 25 minutes plus 1 lap – the racers will be shown a green flag to indicate the start of their final lap.
With just two race weekends remaining after Caernarfon (West Bay and Teignmouth) the crews will be keen to maximise their performances – results from this weekend could prove to be critical to their ultimate Championship positions.
In F1, the season-long battle continues between 66 Racing – the father and son team of Malc and Bradley Dopson. There is currently just 20 points separating the Dopson’s from current F1 Champions, rough water specialists, Jeremy Gibson and Malachy Browne. Aquablast – Richard Mason and Darren Douthwaite – are in third place.
In F2 it has been a very consistent season for Southampton-based crew, Ben Brown and Andrew Jenvy – Wrap Marine. From 16 races, they have won five, and finished second in five – Championship winning form. They currently enjoy an 860 point lead over Thunderstruck – Wayne Mort/Carl Taylor. However, whilst Ben and Andrew seem to have one hand on the title, it is much closer for second and third – just 20 points separating Thunderstruck from Lions – Steve Cox/Harrie Shortman.
It is a very close battle in F3. Robbie Mould and Luke Moore in Working On It head the Class, but being chased hard by Graham Drew/Perry Murphy in Mistress and Anthony Scaccia/Chris Dossantos – Welsh Lions.
Also in F3 check out Jack Burke and Charlie Wilde in Little and Large. The two Essex based racers made their powerboat debut in Little & Large at Torquay (Round 3) both having previously found success in jet ski racing. It was a memorable debut – they won Race 4 that weekend.
In the jet skis, names to look out for are Darren Lodge and Phil Howarth in Class J1, ex professional yachtsman Callum Davidson-Guild and Andrew Fellows in Class J2 and Robert Pidsley and Michael Leeming in Class J3.
Deeside-based M.E.S. Racing Team will be fielding four riders, all on Yamaha Marine Waverunner jet ski’s prepared by MES Powersports. Team member Calum Davidson-Guild currently maintains a healthy lead in the Class J2 Championship.