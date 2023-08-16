In F2 it has been a very consistent season for Southampton-based crew, Ben Brown and Andrew Jenvy – Wrap Marine. From 16 races, they have won five, and finished second in five – Championship winning form. They currently enjoy an 860 point lead over Thunderstruck – Wayne Mort/Carl Taylor. However, whilst Ben and Andrew seem to have one hand on the title, it is much closer for second and third – just 20 points separating Thunderstruck from Lions – Steve Cox/Harrie Shortman.