For the third round of this year’s Mid Wales Centre Trials Championship riders tackled the Central Wales Auto Club’s event near Felindre for most although the venue had been previously used in the 1970s, writes Malcolm Bates.
The current champion, Hugo Jervis, was away on international duty riding in the gruelling Scottish Six Days Trial, leaving the expert class wide open and Llandrindod’s Josh Hill took full advantage with a win ahead of Machynlleth’s Gareth Richards.
The Intermediate class saw David Richards of Machynlleth take victory from Todd Blenkinsopp with Welshpool’s Kev Bowden edging out Knighton’s Mark Vaughan by a single point for third.
Two CWAC members, Steve Plain and Joe Griffin, had a titanic battle for supremacy in the clubman class both losing just one point with Steve taking the victory on a tie break, while Hereford’s Ken Brown just held off Ben Wilson to win the Sportsman class by a single point.
In the Youth classes, Archie Fletcher made the long trip from the West Wales coast to take the Intermediate Youth class while Welshpool’s Evan Bowden managed to win the Sportsman Youth class
The next round is on Sunday, 7 May at Cregina organised by the Llandrindod Wells MC.