Red Bull Hardline history was made at the brutal Machynlleth course as 18-year-old Asa Vermette edged out Charlie Hatton for a wild first victory and Louise Ferguson became the course’s first female winner.
Red Bull Hardline, the world’s toughest mountain bike race, saw riders pushed to the limits on July 26-27 as they tackled the Dyfi Valley track known for its extreme jumps and technical challenges.
After Saturday’s rugged seeding runs, the top part of the course remained challenging for the final, despite a later start, as racers hunted for grip on the exposed rocks that make up the short first track sector. Once through the first split, it was all about maintaining speed for the massive features until the finish line at the bottom of the hill.
Louise Ferguson was a crowd favourite after making history on both days.
After qualifying, the 29-year-old Scot said: “I feel so much pride. All the girls have worked so hard over the last few seasons, and it hasn't been easy.”
“It”s so much harder than any other event, and it takes so much courage to hit even one of the features, let alone all of them back-to-back. I can't explain how slippery some of the rocks were.”
She followed up her seeding run with another historic ride; in the Dinas Mawddwy finishing field she was greeted by the sold out crowd with a huge roar. She became the first women’s Hardline winner on the Machynlleth course and was awarded BFGoodrich Rider of the Week.
UK’s Charlie Hatton put in a superb performance, briefly looking unbeatable, but his 2:26.285 time wasn’t enough to beat USA rider Asa Vermette, who followed up his fastest seeding run with a wild ride.
Vermette showed incredible technical skills and focus, becoming the youngest ever to secure the top spot. He picked up speed from his qualifying time by 4.586 seconds to take the win with a time of 2:24.477, edging out Hatton by 1.681 seconds.
Despite a near flawless run on the toughest of downhill mountain bike courses, the young American described it as a “bit of a sketchy run.” He was aware of a couple of mistakes and hadn’t expected to come first. “But coming across the line and seeing green was an insane feeling… I’d like to go and do another lap!”
In second place was Charlie Hatton, who said he was “over the moon” about it. “Anytime you’re on the podium at Red Bull Hardline is always a good day so I’m buzzing. The crowd were insane, the racing was insane also; it was a hell of a day out!”
Defending champion, Ireland’s Rónán Dunne, said: “I can’t complain with P3 as we had pretty slippery conditions. Hats oﬀ to Asa and Charlie – they ripped it and it was sick to watch. I was definitely nervous at the top as it was tricky to know how much to push because of the conditions but I’m stoked I got it down.”
