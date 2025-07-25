THE Puffin Island Challenge Race, held on 19 July, was hosted by Beaumaris Rowing Club based at the Royal Anglesey Yacht Club.
The route, approximately ten miles long, runs from Beaumaris’ sea front, north east along a stretch of water known as Friars Road to circumnavigate Puffin Island, cutting back between Penmon Point and Perch Rock to the finish line in front of the Royal Anglesey Yacht Club race finish line.
Beaumaris was a fine backdrop for this popular row, attracting nine clubs from across North Wales and Shrewsbury.
Twenty one Celtic Long Boats assembled at the start line together with MYC’s Wendy Grainge in her single scull boat at the front.
The race was started by the sound of two canons and Wendy pulled away, cutting a small white and yellow figure ahead of the field.
A few minutes later, MYC Porthmadog and Beaumaris set off in their quad sculls with an impressive pace with MYC Porthmadog pulling away to an early lead.
MYC entered three Celtic Long Boats, Women in Madog (open category), Men in Fleetwing (Supervets) and a Mixed team in Glaslyn (Open category).
Fleetwing had a fast start, but her progress was impeded by two boats either side who were at a slower pace and as Fleetwing lost her water, she had to drop back, pause and start rowing again.
The field began to open out as the fleet progressed down the Menai Strait, gaining positions including overtaking Madog and Glaslyn, finishing eighth overall and third in their category in a time of 1hr.40 mins.21 secs.
In crew were Dawn Watts (Cox) Edw Jones, Jerry Gilbertson, Ian Williamson and Fess Parker.
Glaslyn, MYC’s Mixed Crew coxed by Max was amongst the leading breakaway group from the start, losing ground as she rounded the island being overtaken by a Beaumaris boat, Seirol.
Glaslyn battled bravely to regain their lead but Seirol was strong and gradually pulled ahead.
Max said she was very proud of her crew, who had never rowed together before with Simon Oakley competing in his first challenge race.
Glaslyn finished the race in 1hr.42mins.47secs. twelfth boat home and second in their category. In crew were Maxine Jenkins (Cox) Clares Oates, Matt Hill, Simon Oakley and Allanah Fenwick.
MYC Porthmadog Women in Madog finished in a time of 1hr.42mins.55secs. battling against Glaslyn in the final stretch of the race finishing just behind them but first in their category.
Si Pendrell, who coxed the Women’s Crew described the waters at the far end of Puffin Island as relatively calm.
Having found their position in the race he concentrated on keeping a good pace and as a seasoned coxswain remembered to observe and enjoy this unique race, saying: “the water around the island was absolutely teeming with life, seals young and old stretched out on the rocks or bobbing in the water like big inquisitive Labradors watching us all rowing by’.
In crew were Simon Pendrell (Cox) Tina Skinner, Sarah Thomas, Ruth Taylor and Debbie Hughes.
Host club Beaumaris were first Celtic boat home in Menai in an excellent time of 1hr.32mins.26secs. In crew were Gary Pritchard (Cox) Mike Thorne, Andrew Challis-Jones, Lee Williams and Arwel Evans.
MYC Porthmadog’s quad scull made a great start and raced hard against Beaumaris throughout the race taking the lead on the return leg near the wreck of Hoveringham II, a sand dredger that sank in 1971.
MYC finished in front in 1hr 24mins 23secs. followed by Beaumaris with a time of 1hr 34mins 7secs.
In crew were Sonia Parsonage (Cox) Andrew Parsonage, Harry Ritchie, Bob Chamberlain and Mike James (MYC Rowing Chair)
MYC’s Wendy Grainge was presented with a certificate for her single scull race in an impressive time of 1hr 35mins19secs.
Beaumaris put on an excellent event and thanks go to everyone who helped including safety boats, catering, timekeepers and crews helping to unload and load boats onto trailers.
MYC Porthmadog Rowing will be holding an Open Day on Sunday, 24 August at Madoc Yacht Club on the quay at Porthmadog.
Please feel free to go along to row a Celtic Longboat or just have coffee and a chat.
If you would like more information please contact MYC Porthmadog at [email protected] or have a look at madog-rowing.co.uk
