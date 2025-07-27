JD Welsh Cup qualifying rounds
BOW Street sailed through to the next round of the Welsh Cup with a scintillating performance at CPD Cefni, built on a stunning first half hat-trick by Rhys Hughes.
The Magpies’ season got off to a flyer with Hughes netting a quick-fire brace after seven and eight minutes before claiming the match ball with his third just before the hour mark.
The islanders were blown away and their cause wasn’t helped when Jon Williams netted an own goal before the break.
It was a closer affair in the second half with Bow Street easing off the gas.
Llanidloes are in hat for next round’s draw after a thoroughly entertaining 5-2 win against visiting Llanfairpwll.
The Daffs, with Alex Jones commanding in defence, led 3-1 at the break through Lewis Jones, Joseph Evans and Alex Jones, Ywain McQuire-Jones with the reply for the Anglesey side.
Dylan Williams reduced the arrears on 54 minutes but any thoughts of a Llanfairpwll revival were dashed when Evans bagged his brace four minutes later to restore Llani’s two-goal buffer.
Substitute Steffan Marshman put the result beyond doubt in the closing stages.
An excellent, hard-working performance at Ca Glas saw Machynlleth into the next round after a close encounter against Menai Bridge Tigers.
There was little to choose between the two sides until substitute Leo Waterhouse tipped matters in Mach’s favour on 81 minutes with the only goal of the game.
Second half goals by Paul Lindfield and substitute Scott Davies condemned Llanilar to a 2-0 defeat at Hawarden Rangers.
