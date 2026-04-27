JUNIOR players from Clwb Hoci Aberystwyth Hockey Club enjoyed a highly successful day at the West Wales End of Season Tournament , held recently in extremely wet and windy conditions at Tregib.
Despite the challenging weather, players across all age groups demonstrated impressive skill, teamwork and determination, bringing the season to a very positive close.
The Under 8s, competing in only their third tournament, showed excellent progress and confidence on the pitch. Their strong performance earned them third place overall, a fantastic achievement at this early stage of development.
The Under 10s joined forces with Llanybydder to enter a combined side and displayed high‑level hockey throughout the day, scoring plenty of goals and showing great enthusiasm and energy. The club is particularly pleased to see younger players developing a strong passion for the sport.
The highlight of the day came from the Under 12s, who have shown impressive consistency throughout the season. Their hard work paid off as they progressed through a series of closely fought matches, earning their place in the final and securing a tournament victory.
The club would also like to extend heartfelt thanks to parents and carers who have supported the players throughout the season, travelling long distances to tournaments in all conditions.
With increasing interest across all age groups, the club is keen to welcome new players who may be interested in trying hockey. Training is open to beginners, and the club prides itself on being friendly, inclusive and supportive, with a strong focus on enjoyment, development and teamwork.
Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to contact the club or follow their social media pages for training times and further information.
The club is extremely proud of its young players and looks forward to continuing to grow and develop junior hockey in the area.
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