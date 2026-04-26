ABERYSTWYTH lost 27 - 37 to Gowerton RFC in their WRU Admiral National Championship West match at Cae Plascrug on Saturday.
Aberystwyth were off the pace in their third game in a week, and despite a good first half, a strong second half performance by Gowerton gained the visitors the points.
Gowerton's forwards controlled the scrums and slowed down Aber's possession from rucks. The hosts were starved of quick ball and solid Gowerton drift defence stifled any Aber breaks.
On a gloriously, warm sunny day at Cae Plascrug, Aber returned the visitors’ kick off and were soon awarded a penalty pushing play up to their opponents 22 metres. A further Aber penalty was converted into points by fly half Osian Jones.
A period of box kicks resulted in Gowerton being awarded a penalty which was converted into points by wing Louis Davies. An Aber lineout on half way was well won and quick ball to the backs released centre Jac Jones to break through and pass to Ben Jones who crossed for a try well converted by Osian Jones.
Gowerton applied pressure with strong rucks and mauls but penalties to Aber cleared any danger. Gowerton penalties were kicked to the corner, lineouts well won and mauled to Aber's try line. An intercepted Gowerton pass by Aber winger Ben Jones was returned the length of the pitch for a converted try.
Just before half time, an Aber kick over Gowerton's defensive line on half way was returned by the visitors’ backs and winger Louis Davies scored a try which he also converted.
On the restart, a scrum penalty to Gowerton on Aber's 10 metre line was converted into points by Louis Davies. Buoyed by this, Gowerton returned an Aber kick and won a lineout on Aber's 22 metres. Solid rucking by the visitors allowed their winger Lewis Hyatt to score a converted try.
Aber's Ben Jones won the restart well and a break by prop Ioan Lewis from a ruck pushed play up to the visitors’ 22 metres, and Aber flanker Lewis Ellis-Jones burst through to score an unconverted try.
A scrum penalty to the visitors from an Aber scrum was kicked to touch and quick ball from their lineout 30 metres out released centre Gregor Davies to score a converted try.
Aber defended well from the restart, but a penalty to the visitors was converted into points. Aber's Ben Jones won the restart again and a series of rucks resulted in a penalty to Aber which was kicked to the corner for a lineout 5 metres out. Aber mauled the lineout ball and number 8 Lee Truck scored an unconverted try.
Further scrum penalties to Gowerton pinned Aber back, and a short quick lineout for the visitors 15 metres out saw hooker Garan Williams score a converted try. Aber were now tapping penalties and, despite numerous rucks in their opponent's half, they could not provide the front-foot momentum needed to break clear.
Gowerton contained any late danger from Aber with good drift defence and kept play around half way with solid rucks and scrums.
Aber started well but seemed to lose control in the second half, and disconnected play resulted in limited forward momentum from any line breaks.
Next Championship match: 1st XV away at Tondu on Saturday 2nd May, kick off 2.30p.m.
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