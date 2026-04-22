Aberystwyth RFC beat Crymych RFC 61 - 10 in their WRU Admiral National Championship West match on Tuesday night at Parc Lloyd Thomas, writes Graham Harris.
Aberystwyth put in an impressive, co-ordinated all-round performance running in nine tries. The visitors were dominant in most aspects of the game with their backs utilising quick ball from well won scrums, lineouts and rucks in a comprehensive win.
On a sunny evening with a strong cold wind blowing down the pitch, Crymych kicked off and were quickly awarded a penalty on Aber's 22 metres converted into points by scum half Daf Bryan.
Aber showed their intent early on winning a Crymych lineout on half way and passing along the backs for centre Carwyn Evans to break through to score a try converted by Dylan Benjamin.
A Crymych kick deep into Aber's territory was fielded by Aber wing Dafydd Llyr who returned the ball 50 metres with a mazey run evading tacklers. Aber lost possession briefly but good ruck work turned the ball over again and centre Jac Jones scored an unconverted try.
Crymych pushed play into Aber's 22 metres with good rucking. A Crymych penalty was kicked to the corner and a lineout and maul allowed home side flanker Llry Davies to score a try converted by Bryan.
Aber fielded the restart and quickly moved the ball to the three-quarters with Carwyn Evans beating three defenders and scoring a second long-distance try converted by Benjamin.
Aber won a Crymych lineout on half way and strong breaks by the backs saw play deep in Crymych territory A good Aber scrum resulted in an Aber penalty 10 metres out. The visitors opted for a scrum, from which Aber flanker Sion Evans scored a converted try.
Aber then defended well with good carries by backs and forwards, who were proving too strong for Crymych, and they managed to clear any pressure.
Half time score: Crymych 10 Aberystwyth 26
Aber were playing with the wind in the second half and Crymych were soon pinned back deep in their territory with Aber stalwart lock Llywelyn Evans scoring a converted try from the base of a ruck.
Aber brought on substitutes and fresh legs for the last quarter. The visitors applied more pressure kicking deep and calling for a scrum for a penalty 5 metres from the home side's try line. From the resulting rucks Aber's Lewis Ellis-Jones scored a converted try.
Aber penalties gained territory and the visitors scrum half Dylan Benjamin scored a try from close range which he also converted. A charged down Crymych kick on the restart was returned by Aber backs Jac Jones and Ben Jones, passing to substitute scrum half Charles Thomas to score a converted try,
Good Aber lineout work and scrums kept the pressure on and forced a Crymych goal line drop out which went straight to touch. From the 5 metre scrum called by Aber, Charles Thomas scored a second converted try.
Final score: Crymych 10 Aberystwyth 61
Aber proved too strong for the home side - both backs and forwards with confident handling and off-loads. Good quick possession from lineouts, scrums and rucks was used efficiently with slick, synchronised play, securing a comprehensive victory.
Next Championship match: 1st XV at home to Gowerton on Saturday 25th April, kick off 2.30p.m.
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