THE ABP Newport Marathon Festival was held this year on Sunday, 19 April and offered a thrilling festival of running with marathon, half marathon, 10K and mile race options.
This has become a firm favourite on the Welsh running calendar, boasting one of the flattest marathon courses in Europe.
The route itself offers iconic landmarks, including the city’s historic Castle, traditional Victorian Market, Transporter Bridge, modern riverfront development and International Sports Village with the marathon and half marathon races also taking in the stunning scenery of the Gwent Levels – with its coastal wildlife and picturesque medieval villages.
If proof was needed that this is fast course Aberystwyth Athletic Club members who ventured down came away with personal best times aplenty.
In the marathon Llyr ab Einion led the Aber contingent home in a pb time of 2.58.57 with Paul Jones close behind in a sub 3 hour pb time of 2.59.21. Lynwen Huxtable came in under 4 hours in a pb time of 3.54.56 with Sian Owen completing the course in another pb time of 4.05:41.
Patrick Finney, in his first ever marathon finished in 4.07.36 with Kevin Holland not far behind in 4.10.42.
In the half marathon Dave Humphreys finished in, you guessed it, a pb time of 1.55.37 with Shan Breese finishing in 2.41.00.
In the 10k race Morgan Roberts-Young finished in 37.35 with Shane Roberts crossing the line in 42.37 and Gwilym Jones winning his category in a time of 50.04.
A great day out in the sunshine according to Llyr ab Einion: “Everyone was saying this is a flat, fast course and with the weather being so perfect, it was a great race to run.
“The last few miles were always going to be hard but thanks to the support and conditions I managed to cross the line in under 3 hours.
“Amazing effort by everyone in the club with some great times.”
Another course recognised as a relatively fast one is the Trawsfynydd multi terrain 8.6 mile race which offers a spectacular location in the heart of the Eryri national park.
This is an annual race run in support of the South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team and the incredibly important work they do.
Leading the Aber AC team home was Gary Wyn Davies in a time of 54.01 securing 6th place overall with Owain Rowlands in 8th place overall in a time of 54.38 and Ian Evans finished within the hour in 59.42.
Caryl Davies finished in 1.08.42 with Wendy James securing 2nd place in her category in 1.24.42, Ruth Flatman in 1.29.24 and Peter Barber not far behind in 1.30.04, closely followed by Linda Paasman in 1.30.44. Helen Beeson crossed the line in 1.38.18 with Sioned Jones completing the course in 1.38.58 and Heather Webster in 1.43.39.
Gary said: “On a wonderfully sunny day this race offers a variety of terrain and scenery and again makes us appreciate the beauty of the Welsh countryside.
“It is also an important fundraiser for a very worthy cause and it was great to support the South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team.“
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