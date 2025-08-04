Amelia Dunn from Dysynni Hockey Club is flying the flag for Wales at the Four Nations in Glasgow for Wales Masters Women O40s.
The 2025 Home Nations Masters Hockey Tournament for women’s over 35s, 40s, 45s, and 50s age groups were held in Glasgow from August 1st to 3rd. Amelia Dunn was crowned player of the match in her game against Ireland where they won 1-0.
The girls had a tough game against England losing 2-6 but came back fighting in their last match to win 2-0 against Scotland coming in overall in second place and returning to Wales as silver medallists!
Tywyn club Dysynni are all especially proud of Amelia achieving 3rd highest goal scorer of the tournament! The team’s placing marks the highest ever finish for the Wales women’s over-40s hockey team.
Comments
