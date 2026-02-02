DYSYNNI men’ hockey team travelled down to Merthyr Tydfil having qualified for the Hoci Cymru National Indoor Championships on 18t January, writes Ed Iffla.
They faced very tough tests against Swansea, and Cardiff & Met, both first team opposition. Cardiff have six men's teams and play in the English Premiership.
The Dysynni team consisted of players who all came through the youth system in Tywyn, but many now play in different parts of the country.
They played out a tightly contested 2-2 draw with Swansea.
Having had more possession and the better chances, the boys were happy with their performance.
A more clinical day in front of goal might have changed the result.
Goals from Ed Iffla and Daf Jones were enough to secure a point.
The main event was a game against a Cardiff team who hadn't been beaten in indoor competition in a decade.
Played at a crazy tempo from the first whistle, Dysynni managed to take the lead through a penalty stroke.
Cardiff then raised their game and scored four quick goals to open up a commanding lead.
Dysynni weren't going down without a fight and two goals brought the score back to 4-3.
A manic second half resulted in a 7-5 defeat for Dysynni, but a performance to be proud of.
They gave a huge club a big scare, and played with a spirit that embodies Dysynni Hockey Club.
The goalscorers in the second game were Will Pugh, Duncan Langston, Ed Iffla, Daf Jones, and Harry Bennett.
