DYSYNNI Hockey Club’s Amelia Dunn has been selected for the Wales Masters Ladies O40s squad.
She continues to fly the Welsh flag and does her home club proud.
The Ladies first team continued their winning streak in the Ladies North Wales League with recent wins against Rhuthun (home, 9-1) and Welshpool (away, 1-3).
Local girls Sian Williams and Eleanor Pridding also returned to the squad in January with both having a hugely positive impact already. Indeed after a number of years out of the game, Eleanor showed she still had the Dysynni spirit in her winning a cracking goal for the team.
Returning in time for the Welshpool game after 18 months on antipodean adventures was Alice Bennett who also resumed her familiar spot amongst the goal scorers.
Following the Welshpool game the team had a Hoci Cymru Cup (trophy tier) game against a strong team from Eirias at home on Sunday, 2 February. Sadly this was to be the end of the girls’ cup campaign with a loss to Eirias and the focus for the rest of the season is retaining that top spot in the League.
Dysynni Ladies seconds have had a busy start to 2025 with a development league game against Rhuthun at home and a cup game down in Cardiff.
The Rhuthun game saw Polly Richards score two goals driving the team to a 2-1 victory in her debut game along with fellow debut game teammate Jess Harris in goal. Rhuthun didn’t hold back fighting back in the second half with their first goal but it wasn’t enough to leave Tywyn with any points.
The Seconds Hoci Cymru Cup (Challenge tier) – game in Cardiff against Cardiff University 6s was extremely hard fought and the girls played with huge composure, skill and great teamwork throughout.
The 3-1 loss scoreline was unfortunate given the girls held back the university students in a goalless second half demonstrating great resolve and determination. All supporters and players came away feeling very proud of the team’s performance and courage as well as the positive comments from the umpires on their spirit and discipline.
Dysynni Men returned from Swansea with a massive result in the quarter finals of the Hoci Cymru Cup (Challenge competition).
Dysynni have not been able to enter a men’s team in a league or outdoor competition in over 10 years but that winning Dysynni spirit shone through as the Tywyn men won 6-2 with goals from Wil Pugh, Ryan Goddard and two of the club’s junior players Harry Davies and Harry Price.
They returned to Tywyn very proud and all in the club look forward to more exciting and successful hockey from this team at the semi-final match to be played on 23 March.