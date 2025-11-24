DYSYNNI U16 girls had a great day in Colwyn Bay on Sunday, 23 November at the under 16s North Wales Regional Finals Hoci Cymru competition.
As coach Ryan Goddard said, the girls left everything on the pitch starting with a 4-0 win over Caernarfon followed by an unsettled first half performance against Northop Hall going 1-0 down.
They then showed their class replying with two strong and well-worked goals to win the game 2-1.
The third game was against long-time regional rivals Pwllheli who always give their all but it was Dysynni’s day with a 4-0 master class, pure domination from the Tywyn girls resulting in three wins out of three.
In the final game of the day, Dysynni faced Eirias where slightly tired legs come into play but still played great hockey and gave Eirias goalkeeper Alanna Fox some work to do forcing some great saves and making it difficult for Dysynni to score.
Again the Tywyn girls come up with the goods sneaking in a well worked goal to take the 4th win and crowning them North Wales Champions, unbeaten all day.
Dysynni U16 girls now go onto the Wales semi-finals competition in January, along with second place Pwllheli, to compete in a round-robin with South Wales teams Cardiff and Met and Whitchurch. Top two from that will compete in the U16 Club Finals in Swansea, May 2026.
There were some really good competitive games at Rydal for Dysynni’s U16 boys. The lads from Tywyn did really well but just couldn't get the ball in the goal.
Chances were made and they played well together as a team, pressing hard and getting plenty of play in the oppositions’ half of the pitch.
Indoor is back
Dysynni indoor senior men’s and women's teams will soon be off to Merthyr Tydfil to take part in the South Wales indoor League.
Both teams won promotion to the top tier, the championship, last year so they now face the top teams from Wales in what is guaranteed to be some thrilling indoor hockey this coming season.
Dysynni ladies start their campaign on Sunday, 30 November and the men on Saturday, 13 December.
Both teams then go back down on 3rd and 4th January for the second leg of the competition.
