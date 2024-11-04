DYSYNNI Hockey Club juniors enjoyed fantastic results in Welshpool on Sunday.
Two under 12s teams and two under 14s teams battled it out at another North Wales Regional Tournament in preparation for the highly contested National competition which will be held early in the New Year.
It’s easy for the club to feel buoyed on by the weekend’s results as Dysynni topped out in first and second place in both age group competitions.
The under 12s battled it out against teams from Bala, Llanfair and a mixed team from Buckley and Wrexham.
The Dysynni ‘A’ team returned from Welshpool unbeaten and topped the group with Dysynni ‘B’ only losing once and, with wins and one draw over the rest of the competition, securing second place overall.
There were very strong performances by these young players and some impressive scorelines to boot.
For the under 14s it was Bala that presented the greatest challenge to Dysynni with the all-girls B team drawing a hard-fought 2-2, and the mixed Dysynni A team losing 1-0.
Beating everyone else along with the mixed team from Tywyn it was the all-girls under 14s team from Dysynni who came out on top in Welshpool.
There was great support by the travelling crowd from Tywyn and the club thanked Lynda Bennet and Kai Worthington for umpiring all day.
Sunday also saw two young Dysynni players travel to Cardiff for the first in-person Young Ambassador (YA) event this season.
Alanna Fox and Molly Hodges had the opportunity to spend the day at Sport Wales National Centre learning the ins and outs of event officiating, umpiring and coaching whilst they met with other YAs from across Wales.
Of course, there was a bit of hockey played too and overall a great day was had by both Dysynni’s young hockey players.
The Ladies 1s have had the last two Saturdays off but they will be back in orange this coming Saturday as both the 1s and Dysynni Development Team travel to Pwllheli for their next league game.
The following Saturday, 16 November will see both ladies teams out again but this time at home to Caernarfon 1s and 2s.