TYWYN Hockey player John Bennett had double cause for celebration this summer as he represented Wales in the Under 21 Hockey Euros competition in Switzerland and ran out top goal scorer for his country.
As a result, he had a call up to the Senior Men’s team making his full International debut against a strong Austrian team and being voted player of the match on his debut.
In the three match series John earned two caps with Wales winning the competition in Cardiff.
John started out in the sport playing for Dysynni Hockey Club as a junior in Tywyn and went through the ranks of under 16 and under 18 Wales squads.
He has started the new season with three goals in pre-season friendlies for his new club Sevenoaks where he has signed as player/coach.
Kent-based Sevenoaks play in the second tier of England Hockey Premier League.
Dysynni coach Ryan Goddard said: “We are proud of John’s achievements, he is a tremendous talent and conducts himself well on and off the field.
“He is also a role model for our growing youth section and everyone at the club wishes him well for the future”.