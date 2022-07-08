Hopes for a fair wind as Three Peaks Yacht Race gets underway

The Three Peaks Race starts in Barmouth on Saturday, 9 July ( Cambrian News )

The time has come and the 44th Barmouth to Fort William Three Peaks Yacht Race.

The race boats will follow the lifeboat out of Barmouth harbour at 4pm tomorrow, ready for the start at 5pm, hopefully with a fair wind to set the race off.

Spectators are urged to get down to Barmouth earlier if they can as there are displays and activities on the quay and the Barmouth 10k race is also taking place in the morning.

The race will once again have live satellite tracking and daily reports and photos, and all of these, plus team details and race timings, can be found through one page on the race website: https://www.threepeaksyachtrace.co.uk/2022-live-coverage-page

The direct link to the live tracking, updated every 15 minutes, is; https://yb.tl/threepeaks2022