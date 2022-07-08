Hopes for a fair wind as Three Peaks Yacht Race gets underway
The time has come and the 44th Barmouth to Fort William Three Peaks Yacht Race.
The race boats will follow the lifeboat out of Barmouth harbour at 4pm tomorrow, ready for the start at 5pm, hopefully with a fair wind to set the race off.
Spectators are urged to get down to Barmouth earlier if they can as there are displays and activities on the quay and the Barmouth 10k race is also taking place in the morning.
The race will once again have live satellite tracking and daily reports and photos, and all of these, plus team details and race timings, can be found through one page on the race website: https://www.threepeaksyachtrace.co.uk/2022-live-coverage-page
The direct link to the live tracking, updated every 15 minutes, is; https://yb.tl/threepeaks2022
If you want to keep the race in your pocket and sneak a peek while at your desk, you need to download the ‘YB Races’ app to your phone. You can then add the 3 Peaks Yacht Race 2022 and follow the race.
