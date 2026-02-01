WALES Golf has marked the latest milestone in its Women’s Golf Legacy Fund to ensure that the legacy of hosting the world’s top female golfers in Wales last summer has had a lasting impact through improved club facilities.
As part of hosting the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl in 2025, the Welsh Government committed a £1 million Legacy Fund specifically aimed at improving facilities for women and girls at clubs around Wales.
That grant money is unlocking around £3 million of spending with clubs finding ways of supplementing the outlay.
On Friday, Wrexham Golf Club today welcomed Wales Golf officials and Welsh Government Minister for Sport, Jack Sargeant, to try out the new indoor putting and short game improvement area and see the women’s locker room renovation.
Around a third of the clubs in Wales were successful in receiving money from the fund, which is being spent on a range of facilities, such as on-course toilets, women’s changing facilities, facilities for female staff such as greenkeepers, and mobile refreshment facilities.
As a result, there are around 80 new facilities around Wales which are specifically aimed at making golf easier and more pleasurable for women to play and/or work in.
“These are real changes all round Wales which will make a difference for women and girls who are already members of golf clubs, and help in attracting more to join in the future,” said Wales Golf Chief Executive Hannah McAllister.
“We have a track record in Wales Golf of managing such facilities from the 2010 Ryder Cup to ensure they make a long-lasting impact.
“We would like to thank the Welsh Government for ensuring that while the world’s best female golfers have now finished competing on Welsh soil, their presence here will be beneficial for some time to come.
“Clubs around Wales have really embraced the chance to make these improvements, and make golf a more inclusive and welcoming sport than everbefore.
“Our strategy is Everyone’s Game: for fun, for sport, for life – that is even truer now thanks to the Legacy Fund.”
Minister for Sport, Jack Sargeant, said: "When we welcomed the world's best female golfers to AIG Women's Open in Porthcawl last summer, we saw first-hand the excitement and inspiration that elite women's sport brings to communities across Wales.
"Our £1million Legacy Fund is having an impact at golf clubs throughout our nation. With a range of projects specifically considered with women and girls in mind, we're removing barriers and opening doors for the next generation of Welsh golfers.
"We remain firmly committed to supporting women's sport at every level. By investing in grassroots facilities today, we're building on the momentum created in Porthcawl and giving more women and girls the opportunity to pick up a club, visit their local course, and discover a sport they can enjoy for life."
Further examples of the deployment of the Fund are as follows:
All the planned improvements funded by the Women’s Golf Legacy Fund are due to complete in time for the start of the summer season.
A further £300,000 investment from the Welsh Government will also see inclusive facilities for disabled golfers developed across Wales ahead of the G4D Open coming to the country for the first time in May 2026. Golf clubs in Wales will receive information on how to apply to the fund in due course.
• Machynys, near Llanelli, has finished an all-weather short-game area, with work near completion on women’s toilets at the driving range, Parc near Cardiff has completed a multi-purpose fitness area, Glyn Abbey in West Wales has renovated the women’s locker rooms and developed an outdoor seating area.
• Aberystwyth, Pyle and Kenfig, Cardiff, Brynhill, Knighton, Glynhir, Neath, Mond Valley, Monmouthshire, Hawarden, Pontypridd, Pontardawe, Denbigh, Cardigan, Glynneath, St Deiniol and Holywell have all completed new toilet and changing facilities for women both on and off the courses. Mold have also completed their Swing and Snack Cabin.
• Work is finishing at Celtic Manor on a Women and Junior putting zone, Raglan’s on-course toilets and greenkeepers facility, and Bryn Meadows dedicated area for women and girls practice.
• Rolls of Monmouth, Swansea Bay, Anglesey, Flint, St Giles, Clyne, Radyr, St Mellons, Llanishen, are all completing improved women and girl’s locker rooms
• Maesdu, Southerndown, St Idloes, Pennard, Conwy, Dinas Powis, Bull Bay, Llantrisant and Pontyclun, are building on-course toilets, while Haverfordwest is finishing greenkeeping facilities and preparing a junior golf programme.
• Royal St David’s is starting work on the women’s locker room and on-course toilets after getting planning permission, while South Pembrokeshire is also just getting underway on renovating their women’s changing rooms.
