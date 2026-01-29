ABERAERON Snooker Club hosted this year’s Over‑40s competition on Sunday, 25 January, kindly sponsored by Shapla Tandoori of Lampeter, and the event drew an excellent turnout of Ceredigion’s top players.
The players enjoyed a full day of high‑quality snooker, with impressive play and confident break‑building throughout.
The tournament concluded with a thrilling final between Eifion Harries of Aberaeron Snooker Club and Gwynant Elis of Penparcau Snooker Club.
After a hard‑fought battle, Eifion claimed victory with a 2–0 win to secure the title for a second successive year.
(Ceredigion Snooker League)
(Ceredigion Snooker League)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.