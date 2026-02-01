CARDIGAN Town completed the double over St Dogmaels in Division One of the Costcutter Ceredigion League with a dramatic 3–2 victory on Saturday, overturning a two‑goal deficit in a pulsating local derby.
It was another painful afternoon for St Dogmaels, who looked in full control before letting the game slip away. The opening stages were evenly matched, both sides creating but wasting early chances. As the match moved beyond the 20‑minute mark, the Saints began to take charge and looked increasingly likely to break the deadlock.
Their pressure told on 41 minutes. Lewis Williams picked up the ball deep in his own half, drove through the heart of the Cardigan defence and finished confidently to give the hosts a deserved half‑time lead.
St Dogmaels carried that momentum into the second period and doubled their advantage shortly after the restart when Jordan Owens threaded a superb pass through for Gwilym Rees, who calmly slotted home for 2–0.
At that point, the Saints looked capable of running away with the contest, carving out further chances to kill the game. Their failure to take them, however, proved costly.
A defensive mix‑up on the hour allowed Joost Burki’s effort to creep over the line and hand Cardigan a lifeline. Moments later, another lapse saw the visitors draw level, with Michael Weir credited with an unfortunate own goal.
With nerves now evident in the home ranks, Cardigan sensed their opportunity. Their comeback was completed late on when substitute Sion Nicoll finished off a swift move to make it 3–2 and secure all three points in a remarkable turnaround.
In Division Two, Bargod Rangers eased to a 3–0 win over Maesglas Reserves at Parc Puw.
After a cagey first half, the hosts took control shortly after the interval when Ethan Furness opened the scoring on 47 minutes. Jac Griffiths doubled the lead on the hour with a superb strike after linking up neatly with Tomos Edwards, before Gethin Rees wrapped up the victory five minutes later.
Aberaeron also enjoyed success, edging a competitive encounter 4–2 against Felinfach Reserves.
Goals from Gavin Roberts, Dafydd Roberts, Simon Bray and 16-year-old substitute Dylan Wright, his first for the senior side in his second senior appearance , secured the win, while Cameron Miles and Ben Davies replied for the visitors.
Hari Davies-Jones, 16, also made his debut off the bench.
In Division Three, St Dogmaels Reserves returned to the top of the table with a commanding 6–1 derby win over Cardigan Town Reserves on the 3G pitch on Wednesday evening. Cardigan started brightly, controlling the early tempo and creating several chances before taking a deserved lead through former Saint Alecs Davies.
The setback sparked the Saints into life. Sixteen‑year‑old Jack Skeels struck twice before the break to turn the game around. After half‑time, St Dogmaels found their rhythm, with further goals from debutant Iestyn Colnet—impressive throughout on the right flank—Jody Wright, Skeels completing his hat‑trick, and a fine finish from Evan Lewis sealing a convincing win.
The final scoreline was far more comfortable than the opening half‑hour suggested. The man‑of‑the‑match honours were shared between hat‑trick hero Skeels and centre‑back Leon James, who was outstanding at the other end.
