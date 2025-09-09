RACING was on the New Radnor track on Saturday, a spectacular site, in a lovely glacial valley wedged between impressive Mid Wales hills. The racing was exciting on this small turning track.
There were three heats of the Open with the first two horses in each qualifying for a six horse final.
In the first Evenwood Itchyfeet driven by Lynne Boxhall for owner trainer Gareth Mills again finished at top speed to claim a narrow victory from Best in Flight (Gale, Gorslas) with Lucifer (Lloyd, Painscastle) in third. Fold Fearless driven by Mathew Tromans for the Perks family from Presteigne produced another classic run to win ahead of Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) with Blue Guns N Roses (Thomas, Pontypridd) in third place.
Mathew Tromans scored a back to back double when Fold Megastar another from the Perks stable at Presteigne claimed victory in front of Juicy Wiggle (Arrowsmith, Gorslas) with Ellavafella (Bevan, Builth Wells) in third.
In the following Novice race Mathew Tromans added another win when he partnered Red Cash (Sargeant, Newbridge) to victory ahead of the consistent Brywins Saturn (Tomkins, Clyro) with last week’s winner Slingshot (Greenway, Michaelchurch Eskley) in third.
In the first Baby Novice race the Isolation driven by Steve Williams for Elizabeth Collingwood from neighbouring Huntington claimed victory over Its Not For Me (Parry, Talgarth) with Yewtree Sum Bruva (Millard, Stockport) in third.
The second Baby Novice provided a very close finish when first timer Matisse provided a back to back winner for driver Steve Williams for local owner / trainer Austin Hughes from New Radnor, while Fold Take Flight (Miles, Merthyr) and Glenfield Thomas (Billington, Leicester) took the minor places.
In the Non winners’ race Oli Jones partnered the dependable Brywins Saturn who claimed her first win for young owner / trainer John Tomkins from Clyro, receiving a great reception from the crowd, in second was Simon Camden (Millard, Stockport) while stablemate Yewtree Sum Bruva was third.
There were two non whip races this week, providing more evidence of the popularity of this race, in the first Blue Guns N Roses was a clear winner for the Thomas family from Pontypridd, with her trainer Perry Thomas at the controls, in second was Red Cash (Sargeant, Newbridge) while Sealofapproval (Munro, Bridgend) was third.
In the second non whip Andrew Bevan steered Lucifer to victory for Robin Lloyd from Painscastle just ahead of backmarker Ontop Shouda Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) while Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) claimed third.
The last race of the day was the Open Final where Carrie on Fred driven by Andrew Hardwick for Liam Middleton from Llandrindod Wells dictated the race to win comfortably from Fold Megastar (Perks, Presteigne) while stablemate Fold Fearless was third.
From racing on the borderland of Wales this week, next week we move into the mountains, when Beulah Show plays host to the trotting races on Saturday September 13th racing starting at 4.30pm.
Results
Open heat 1: 1, Evenwood Itchyfeet (Lynne Boxhall) owned & trained Mills, Llanddewi; 2, Best in Flight; 3, Lucifer. Time: 2:13.09
Open heat 2: 1, Fold Fearless (Mathew Tromans) owned & trained Perks, Presteigne; 2, Carrie on Fred; 3, Blue Guns N Roses. Time: 2:10.56
Open heat 3: 1, Fold Megastar (Mathew Tromans) owned & trained Perks, Presteigne; 2, Juicy Wiggle; 3, Ellavafella. Time: 2:13.56
Novice: 1, Red Cash (Mathew Tromans) owned Sargeant, Newbridge trained Boxhall Brecon; 2, Brywins Saturn; 3, Slingshot. Time: 2:14.45
Baby Novice race 1: 1, Isolation (Steve Williams) owned & trained Collingwood, Huntington; 2, Its Not For Me; 3, Yewtree Sum Bruva. Time: 2:17.35
Baby Novice race 2: 1, Matisse (Steve Williams) owned & trained Hughes, New Radnor; 2, Fold Take Flight; 3, Glenfield Thomas. Time: 2:15.99
Non Winners: 1, Brywins Saturn (Oli Jones) owned & trained John Tomkins, Clyro; 2, Simon Camden; 3, Yewtree Sum Bruva. Time: 2:13.22
Non Whip race 1: 1, Blue Guns N Roses (Perry Thomas) owned & trained Thomas, Pontypridd; 2, Red Cash; 3, Sealofapproval. Time: 2:09.23
Non whip race 2: 1, Lucifer (Andrew Bevan) owned & trained R Lloyd, Painscastle; 2, Ontop Shouda Cuda; 3, Stateside Icon. Time: 2:10.92
Open Final: 1, Carrie on Fred (Andrew Hardwick) owned Middleton Llandrindod trained Boxhall Brecon; 2, Fold Megastar; 3, Fold Fearless. Time: 2:12.53
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.