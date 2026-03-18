A NINE-year-old rider from Llanigon, Powys has taken the endurance world by storm, winning the 40km Pony Club Endurance Championships in 2025 — in her very first season in the sport.
Matilda Vaughan, a member of the Golden Valley Pony Club, achieved the remarkable result when she was just eight years old.
Over the course of her debut season, she completed eight endurance rides, consistently achieving top results, including multiple Grade 1 performances.
Endurance riding — a long-distance equestrian sport focused on horse welfare, fitness and partnership — is open to Pony Club members of all abilities, making Matilda’s achievement particularly inspiring for young riders looking to get involved.
“I felt amazed because it was my first season,” said Matilda. “My favourite part is spending time with my pony over long distances.”
A family partnership
Matilda competes with Fantasia IV, a 2008 family-bred tobiano pony with an established endurance career spanning generations.
“She is just a perfect pony,” said Matilda. “She always has a sparkle when you ride her, and she’s very kind.”
Fantasia has been ridden by several members of Matilda’s family, including her mother, Georgina Vaughan, an experienced endurance rider and Team GBR Senior Squad Vet.
“It’s very special to see Matilda riding a pony that has been such a big part of our family’s endurance journey,” said Georgina. “My mum, my sister and I have all ridden her.”
From nerves to national champion
Like many first-time riders, Matilda admitted to feeling nervous at the start of her endurance journey.
“It felt exciting, but I didn’t know what was going to happen,” she said.
However, her confidence quickly grew throughout the season.
“She enjoyed every ride and never once complained about the distance,” Georgina added.
“She just wanted to go further each time, and it’s been wonderful to see her confidence develop.”
More than just the miles
Endurance riding challenges both horse and rider to work together over long distances across varied terrain, with horse welfare at the heart of the sport.
For Matilda, the highlight is the bond she shares with her pony.“
I enjoy getting a better bond with Fantasia,” she said.
Her favourite ride so far has been at Pembrey, where riders can canter along the beach, and her go-to snack on rides is “jelly babies”.
Inspiring young rider
As both a parent and a professional within the sport, Georgina believes endurance offers something unique for Pony Club members.
“It’s a great way for children to learn about their horses and develop real horsemanship skills,” she said. “It also gives them the opportunity to ride outside of an arena and enjoy the countryside.”
Matilda’s advice to others is simple: “Have a go and see if you like it.”
Big dreams ahead
Despite only just starting out, Matilda already has ambitious goals.
“She wants to compete at a World Championship and ride at Montcuq in France,” said Georgina. “Nothing like aiming high!”
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