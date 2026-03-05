HAVING led the F1000 Junior British Rally Championship all year, 17 year old Henri Cynwyl from Newcastle Emlyn finished the season in third position when he tackled the double header and the final of the championship at the Glyn Memorial Rally, Anglesey.
The battle for the championship title was fierce and Henri gave his all and returned to Wales the highest placed Welsh contender in the popular series.
He said: “I had to use a drop score on the first day and managed a podium finish on the second, the last day of the championship.
“But getting that top spot just wasn’t to be.
“I’m still chuffed that I got third and I’ve learnt so much over the past two years competing at various circuits across Wales, England and Scotland.”
Henri was teamed with several co-drivers over the past two years – Mark Williams, Dylan Davies, Izzie Holman, James Williams, Ben Duke, Geraint Evans, Callum James and more recently, Catrin Price who will sit alongside Henri in the tarmac events this year and Dilwyn John in the gravel.
His service crew of Mark Williams and Josh Clark from Castle Motors, Newcastle Emlyn went above and beyond to ensure the rally car was on top form for the seasons.
“There are so many people to thank for making all this possible – my family and close friends, my amazing sponsors, co-drivers and service crew,” added Henri who is trained by James Williams.
“I’m just very grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way.
“It’s been an incredible journey and I can’t wait for the new chapter to begin this March.”
The F1000 Junior British Rally Championship is a UK rally series for 14–17‑year‑olds, designed as the main entry point for young drivers to begin competitive rallying.
