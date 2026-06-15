PRESTEIGNE races on Saturday, organised by Wales & Border Harness Racing was a resounding success, writes Maureen Lloyd.
This week there were heats in the Novice class with Don Bobby driven and trained by Lynne Boxhall for Carolyn Rowlands from Nantmel, claiming the first victory of the afternoon ahead of Matteuceous (Gale, Gorslas) while Begwyns Trust (Lloyd, Painscastle) was third.
In the second heat the back marker Hannibal made little of his 20-yard handicap, to win for the owner trainer Weigel family combination from Llanddewi Velfrey, driven by Mathew Tromans. In second place was Dai’s Silver Talk (Bevan, Builth) with Full Closure (Bevan, Llanddewi) in third.
In the first of the Grade B heats, Andrew Hardwick steered Evenwood Itchyfeet (Mills, Llanddewi) to victory in front of Victoria Penlan (Thomas, Pontypridd) while Alibis Dream (Lloyd, Gladestry) was third.
In the second B heat Stateside Icon driven by Lee Price for the Weigel family from Llanddewi Velfrey claimed another win ahead of Fold Fearless (Perks, Presteigne), while the reliable Sealofapproval (Munro, Bridgend) was third.
The Grade A races are improving week on week, with this week providing a tremendous race.
Anticipation was high with the sensational Wye Doon, now promoted to the top tier of racing. Maddy Davies his trainer driver has a special rapport with this horse and they again claimed victory for owner Amanda Hawkes from Orleton, with Fold Megastar (Perks, Presteigne) a close second and the back marker World Famous (Bevan, Builth) making a tremendous finishing surge to claim third.
The first Baby Novice gave a deserved win to Rhyds Louie driven by Kevin Young for keen supporter Danny Millard from Stourbridge, in second was Beach Boy (Collard, Rhayader) with Isolation (Collingwood, Huntington) in third.
Another Midlands horse won the second Baby Novice when Liz George piloted Millstream Art to win for Davy Chan from Leicester, with Dernol Lucky Strike (Gale, Gorslas) in second and Mahogany Frankie (Munro, Bridgend) in third. Both Rhyds Louie and Millstream Art now progress into the Novice division.
Platinum Jackson (Bennett, Cwmbach) ran a good race to win the nursery from Landafew (Rowlands, Nantmel) while newcomer Adoronron (Williams, Pencader) was third.
The consolation race was won by the talented backmarker Blue Guns N Roses (Thomas, Pontypridd).
The Non Whip provided one of the closest finishes of the day, with two top Grade A horses just inches apart going over the line. Perhaps the experience of Andrew Bevan from Builth Wells driving his Hillbilly Jackson helped to judge the finish to perfection, ahead of Maddy Davies and her superlative Wye Doon (Hawkes, Orleton).
The Novice Final saw the up and coming youngster Don Bobby driven by trainer Lynne Boxhall for Carolyn Rowlands from Nantmel run an exceptional race to come home ahead of Dai’s Silver Talk (Bevan, Builth) and Hannibal (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey).
The day’s racing finished with the Grade B Final which was another exciting race with the impressive Fold Fearless (Perks, Presteigne) living up to his name, to win under a strong drive by Mathew Tromans, in second was Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) while Evenwood Itchyfeet (Mills, Llanddewi) was third.
Next week is the traditional Presteigne race meeting organised by the local committee which has staged racing since before World War 2. Racing is on Broadheath common, Presteigne on Saturday 20th June starting at 1.30pm.
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