NEWBRIDGE races have always been a popular event in the summer calendar, and even though they now race at neighbouring Cilmeri, the atmosphere persists, with much support for the racing on this beautiful open track.
The first race on the card was the Novice race where the persistent Red Cash appropriately owned by a member of the committee, Dave Sargeant, from Newbridge secured a popular victory, driven by Mat Tromans, from Newcastle Emlyn ahead of Wye Doon with owner Steve Williams from Pencader, while Mancey’s Deuce (Hawkes, Orleton) was third.
The first of the open races were next on the card, with the first Grade B heat won by the extremely talented mare Blue Guns N Roses driven by Perry Thomas from Pontypridd and owned by the family, in second was the reliable Seaslofapproval (Munro, Bridgend) while another consistent horse Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) was third.
In the second B heat another gifted mare Mayhem Queen driven by Lee Price from Builth Wells also family owned, took top honours from superstar Hillbilly Jackson, (Bevan, Builth Wells) with Best in Flight (Gale, Gorslas) in third.
In the Grade A the backmarker Ontop Shouda Cuda driven as usual by Steve Williams for the Bevan family from Llanddewi, returned to winning ways ahead of the gate horse, Zulu Warrior (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) with the veteran and crowd favourite Lakeside Pan (Elder, New Quay) in third.
Two Baby Novice races followed with the reformed Lucifer driven by Perry Thomas for Robin Lloyd from Painscastle, winning from Dai’s Silver Talk (Bevan, Builth Wells) while Beach Boy (Collard, Rhayader) was third. Lucifer now progresses to the Novice class. Blazing Eagle driven by Andrew Bevan from Maesmynis for brother Michael took top honours in the second Baby Novice from Dollars Dream (Hawkes, Orleton) with Yewtree Sum Bruva (Millard, Stourport) in third.
Glenfield Thomas owned by Gary Billington from Leicester won the Nursery class which is for newcomers in the sport, with Sling Shot (Greenway, Michaelchurch Eskley) in second and Matisse (Hughes, New Radnor) third.
The Dash is always a favourite race for the speedy starters and this week was no exception, with the Novice Wye Doon owned trained and driven by Steve Williams from Pencader. He is now promoted to open racing, in second was G G Rogue now owned by the Munro family from Bridgend who are having such a good season, while Sally M (Davies, Orleton) was third.
The Junior was won by Dai’s Silver Talk with Finn Bevan representing the Bevan family from Maesmynis, while Maddy Davies from Orleton on Brynwins Saturn (Tompkins, Clyro) was second.
A large entry in the non whip race ensured a really competitive race with the backmarker Goodtime Hal (Staples, Brecon) driven by Lee Price for trainer Sam Lloyd from Gladestry, claiming victory, from Lanehouse Meg (Davies, Garth) while Ellavafella (Bevan, Llanddewi) was third.
The day culminated with the Grade B Final when it was between the backmarkers, with the spoils going to Hillbilly Jackson owned by Rachel Bevan, trained and driven by Andrew Bevan from Maesmynis, in second was Blue Guns N Roses (Thomas, Pontypridd) with Mayhem Queen (Price, Builth Wells) in third. This will move Hillbilly Jackson into the high echelons of racing into the Grade A.
Next week the racing is at Ivington, near Leominster another open track to see racing at its best. Ivington, Saturday August 16th starting at 1.30pm.
Results:
Novice: 1, Red Cash (Mathew Tromans) owned Sargeant Newbridge, trained Boxhall Brecon; 2, Wye Doon; 3, Manceys Deuce. Time: 2:15.19
Grade B heat 1: 1, Blue Guns N Roses (Perry Thomas) owned & trained Thomas, Pontypridd; 2, Seal of approval; 3, Carrie on Fred. Time: 2:13.28
Grade B heat 2: 1, Mayhem Queen (Lee Price) owned & trained Price, Builth Wells; 2, Hillbilly Jackson; 3, Best in Flight. Time: 2:14.18
Grade A: 1, Ontop Shouda Cuda (Steve Williams) owned & trained Bevan Llanddewi; 2, Zulu Warrior; 3, Lakeside Pan. Time: 2:16.28
Baby Novice race 1: 1, Lucifer (Perry Thomas) owned & trained R Lloyd, Painscastle; 2, Dai’s Silver Talk; 3, Beach Boy. Time: 2:19.60
Baby Novice race 2: 1, Blazing Eagle (Andrew Bevan) owned & trained M Bevan, Builth Wells; 2, Dollars Dream; 3, Yewtree Sum Bruva. Time: 2:18.53
Nursery: 1, Glenfield Thomas (Mathew Tromans) owned Billington Leicester trained Hardwick, Brecon; 2, Sling Shot; 3, Matisse. Time: 2:32.72
Dash: 1, Wye Doon (Steve Williams) owned & trained Williams, Pencader; 2, G G Rogue; 3, Sally M. Time: 1:46.10
Junior: 1, Dai’s Silver Talk (Finn Bevan) owned & trained Bevan, Builth Wells; 2, Brywins Saturn (Maddy Davies). Time: 2:17.19
Non Whip: 1, Goodtime Hal (Lee Price) owned Staples, Brecon trained Lloyd, Gladestry; 2, Lanehouse Meg; 3, Ellavafella. Time: 2:16.96
Grade B Final: 1, Hillbilly Jackson (Andrew Bevan) owned & trained Bevan, Builth Wells; 2, Blue Guns N Roses; 3, Mayhem Queen. Time: 2:11.93
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.