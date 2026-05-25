THE first grass meeting of the season was held at Synod Inn in Ceredigion on Saturday. Synod Inn races go back many decades, but was always synonymous with May bank holiday Monday, however the break with tradition looks to have been successful as the day provided good racing and a good summer’s afternoon enjoyed by an appreciative crowd.
The first races were the Grade B heats with Red Cash owned by Dave Sargeant from Newbridge on Wye coming home in first place driven by Mathew Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn.
In second place was Evenwood Itchyfeet (Mills, Llanddewi) while Ellavafella now back in his home stable with Andrew Bevan from Builth Wells was third.
In the second heat, Steve Lloyd from Painscastle driving his brother Robin’s impressive youngster Lucifer came over the winning line in front of Wye Doon driven by his young trainer Maddy Davies, while Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) was third.
The Grade A race followed where the impressive mare Blue Guns N Roses driven by trainer Perry Thomas from Pontypridd and owned by wife Sarah, claimed the spoils ahead of last week’s winner World Famous for the Bevan family from Builth Wells, while neighbouring Hillbilly Jackson with Andrew Bevan was third.
Don Bobby (Rowlands, Nantmel) ran well to claim first prize in the Novice division, driven by his trainer Lynne Boxhall from Brecon. In second was last week’s winner Hannibal (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) with the newcomer Full Closure belonging to Jayne Bevan from Llanddewi in third.
In the first of the Baby Novice races Blazing Eagle driven by Finn Bevan, Builth Wells for his grandad Michael Bevan, repeated his success of last week to win from the back so securing his promotion into the Novice division.
In second place was Glenfield Thomas (Billington, Leicester) while Dernol Lucky Strike (Gale, Gorslas) was third
Milstream Art owned by Davy Chan from Leicester and driven by new driver Liz George won the second Baby Novice race, in front of Ayr Zac (Boxhall, Brecon) while Isolation (Collingwood, Huntington) was third.
In the nursery race Platinum Jackson went one better than last week to secure first place for Layla Bennett from Cwmbach, in the expert hands of trainer Steve Lloyd from Painscastle. In second place was novice driver Vinny Price on open horse, Easy Connection (Millard, Stourbridge) with Landafew (Niah Rowlands, Nantmel) in third.
The Grade B final was the next race on the card with young Maddy Davies in her first full season in adult competition, driving her grandmother Amanda Hawkes from Orleton’s Wye Doon to victory. In second was Evenwood Itchyfeet while the reformed Lucifer (Lloyd, Painscastle) was third.
A consolation has long been a favourite in the sport, this week the lower grades were given a second chance to impress.
It was Dai’s Silver Talk belonging to the Bevan family who was first past the post, with Mahogany Debate (Gale, Gorslas) in second while Begwyns Trust (Lloyd, Painscastle) was third.
The Free For All completed the day’s racing, with last year’s sensation Hillbilly Jackson and Andrew Bevan from Builth Well sproving his ability has not been diminished by the closed season, they came home ahead of the little front running mare Best in Flight (Gale, Gorslas) with Zulu Warrior (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) in third.
Racing returns to Tair Gwaith, Amman Valley with racing on Saturday starting at 1.30pm
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