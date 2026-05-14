THE Preseli Beast series of races pose a big challenge for anyone looking for a serious day out of fell running.
The Ultra Beast consists of 32 miles of off road running with 6,000 feet of elevation.
The Beast itself is a 24-mile race with 4,500 feet of elevation and the Beast Bach is a mere 11 miles with 1700 feet of elevation.
On Saturday, 9th May Aberystwyth Athletic Club were represented in all three events and came away with notable achievements.
In the Ultra Beast, Dave Powell won his category in a time of 6.12.38 while Louise Barker came second in her category in a time of 6.39.41.
Chelsey Morris represented Aber AC in the Beast and finished in a time of 5.56.57.
While in the Beast Bach, Mel Hopkins came second in his category in a time of 1:56:41, John Williams finished in 2:07:49 and Mike Indeka completed the course in 2:13:17.
A tough but great day out according to Louise Barker: “This is a brutal race but in splendid Pembrokeshire countryside and the weather for once was perfect.
“There are plenty of hills, and when you consider one of them is called The Wall of Death, think that says it all.
“But it was worth it for some of the views of the Pembrokeshire coastline.”
Aber AC’s Balázs Pintér went a step further and took part in the Ras y Bannau 100k Ultra with over 5,000 metres elevation.
Starting from Brecon at 7.30am on Saturday morning competitors had 24 hours to complete the route and Balázs managed to finish in a great time of 20.09.
Balázs said: “To start with the weather was perfect, sunny and not too hot but that all changed mid afternoon when it started raining and it did not stop until I finished early Sunday morning.
“After the final checkpoint, the uphill started to the highest point of the route, the top of Pen y Fan, where I got to well after midnight.
“In the fog, I had no chance to look around and see the view - I was just glad to find the summit there.
“In the end I was happy to cross the finish line but enjoyed the whole event.
“I even had time to sleep a bit inside the theatre before catching the bus home!”
Well done also to all Aber AC members who took part in or supported the recent Race for Life events in Aberystwyth.
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.
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