SUMMER has arrived with the start of the ‘trotting season’. The first fixture is on Saturday 16th May at the all-weather track at Tairgwaith near Ammanford. Every stable wonders whether all their preparations throughout the winter will be enough to produce a dream start to their season.
Entries for the meeting are good, the nursery class usually opens the proceedings, this class is for young horses or inexperienced drivers.
Five new horses are entered, taking their first steps on their racing careers.
Two young drivers, Karen Williams and Vinny Price are also keen to qualify to drive in open races, so there will be plenty of people watching from the sidelines who will be marking their cards for future winners.
The Baby Novice is the first competitive class of the year, two newbies Rhyds Louis and Mahogany Debate will be taking on the heroes of last season such as Blazing Eagle and Matisse. Three new horses in the Novice section, Hanibal, Mahogany Frankie, and Manhattan Gangster will compete against the old campaigner Begwyns Trust and the impressive Dai’s Silver Talk.
The Grade B looks very competitive with the returning Alibis Dream renewing his campaign against some of the established performers of last season such as Ellavafella, Stateside Icon, Lucifer, Best in Flight, Seal of Approval, and Carrie on Fred.
The Grade A horses are the premiere division. Will Hillbilly Jackson continue his unstoppable racing progress, or will the tough mare Zulu Warrior return to her impeccable best, the little Llwyn’s Mercy is returning from maternity duties, while Blue Guns N Roses is another mare that can challenge the greatest.
Two new horses, Archie Camden and the ambitiously named World Famous are set to test some of the old favourites.
During the closed season the Wales & Border fundraising committee have worked hard to build up a secure prize pot to provide lucrative prize money for their fixtures throughout the season.
There are 18 fixtures scheduled from next weekend until the middle of September, and excitement is mounting. The following Saturday, 23 May sees the beginning of the grass racing with the traditional Synod Inn meeting on that wide open track in Ceredigion.
Trotting as a sport has its roots several centuries ago, but carries on with its own blend of magic, racing both on the all-weather, and a variety of grass tracks in Mid and South Wales. The friendly rivalry always ensuring a good day out for all.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.