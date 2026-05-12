CEREDIGION’S growing pickleball scene made a strong impression at the Welsh National Championships in Wrexham, with several players returning home with notable success.
The weekend began with a packed singles schedule on Friday, setting a high standard across the courts. From early on, the action reflected a sport evolving rapidly, with players demonstrating sharp tactical awareness alongside improving technical ability.
One of the standout performances came from Rhydlewis’ Ben Stuchbury in the Men’s 15+ 4.0+ category. The tennis coach produced a composed and controlled display throughout the tournament, combining excellent movement with delicate touch at the net. His use of angled drop shots repeatedly unsettled opponents and proved a key weapon.
In the final, Stuchbury faced defending champion and Wales international Scott Mayo in a high-quality contest. After dropping the opening game, he responded with determination and composure to secure a 2–1 victory, underlining both his resilience and his arrival among the top competitors in the sport.
Ceredigion’s success did not stop there. In the over-65s category, John Carvell and Nigel Jones claimed gold in the doubles, continuing an outstanding run of form for Carvell, who had also secured victory at the US Open in Florida just a week earlier.
Pickleball, a fast-growing sport blending elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, continues to attract new players of all ages. Played with a paddle and perforated ball over a low net, it offers a dynamic and accessible format both indoors and outdoors.
It was invented in 1965 as a children's backyard game in the United States, on Bainbridge Island in Washington State.
This year’s championships reflected that growth, with participation up significantly and a noticeable influx of younger players. The increasing depth and competitiveness across all categories suggests the sport is entering an exciting new phase, both in Wales and beyond.
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