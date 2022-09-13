Huge enthusiasm as Cardigan Bay Regatta returns after Covid break

The dinghy sailors had to contend with big shifts and gusts in the lee of Pen-y-Graig and all suffered a number of capsizes. Inevitably, there were breakages and retirements that kept the support boats busy but despite the difficult conditions some great racing was had. The silverware was shared between Henry Powell (Topper), Jonny Everett (SuperNova) and Bronny Thomas (Laser 4.7).