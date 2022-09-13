Huge enthusiasm as Cardigan Bay Regatta returns after Covid break
Strong winds and clear skies welcomed back the 146th Cardigan Bay Regatta at New Quay after a two-year Covid-enforced sabbatical.
The annual Regatta was held on 18-20 August and the president this year was Daniel Potter of New Quay, Coxwain New Quay RNLI.
Without the enthusiastic and keen participation of all the competitors the regatta would not continue to be a success. The RNLI, the support boats, Cardigan Bay Watersports and SAVILLS have been thanked for their support to help to make the Regatta a success.
More than 70 children took part in the famous sand castle competition. The overall winner this year for most individual special effort went to Isaac Noormohamed, 10, who received the Glyn Vaughan Rose Bowl.
Keelboats, dinghies and inshore sports were blessed with glorious sunshine which attracted good crowds on the pier and entrants into the kayaks and paddleboard racing, although some swimming races were short on numbers - but not on enthusiasm!
In the Keelboats, Mark Willis’ Katabatic (First Class 8) reigned supreme, revelling in boat-breaking conditions of a WSW F5-6 (and possibly F7 at times). She won all four races on IRC and was worthy winner of the Montrose Trophy.
Following behind included Martin Seal’s Cara of Menai (Fulmar), the Hawk 20s of Steve Berry and Crawford McLeary and in NHC, Rees Tom Jones’ True Companion and Carl Rich’s Blythe Spirit.
The Passage Race from Fishguard was won by Chris Willis’ Rodmar and second, Cara of Menai (both Fulmars).
The dinghy sailors had to contend with big shifts and gusts in the lee of Pen-y-Graig and all suffered a number of capsizes. Inevitably, there were breakages and retirements that kept the support boats busy but despite the difficult conditions some great racing was had. The silverware was shared between Henry Powell (Topper), Jonny Everett (SuperNova) and Bronny Thomas (Laser 4.7).
Overall, however, Bronny in her first outing in a Laser 4.7 (hired from the Cardigan Bay Watersports Centre for the event) won the Christine Seal Trophy for best overall helm as well as best Youth and Lady Helm.
First ‘Master’ was Hannah Schaffer also in a Laser 4.7 and most improved U21 was Steffan Williams (Topper) - ultimately, everyone came ashore tired but exhilarated.
The event is run entirely by a small, dedicated band of local volunteers and all our events are funded through sponsorship, the support of local businesses plus the kind donations of the public.
The next Cardigan Bay Regatta is scheduled for the 23-25 August 2023.
