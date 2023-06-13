HARD-WORKING cyclist Ieuan Andy Davies has enjoyed a sensational few weeks winning a to land three trebles.
Fresh from his Welsh Closed Circuit Champs jersey win in Rhyl, ‘Work Hard’ Andy won the Welsh Cycling Time Trial Championship on Saturday, and the Welsh Road Race Championship the following day.
The win gave Ieuan Andy his third Road Race Championship Jersey in succession to match last week’s triple Closed Circuit Champs Jersey in succession and to top it all his triple win in 2023 with the addition of the Welsh Time Trial Champs Jersey.
Ieuan Andy said: “I would like to dedicate the treble this year to the memory of two men who influenced me immensely – Jeff Saycell (Jiffy) who introduced me to Welsh Cycling National Champs as well as being a great friend and Dan Davies who always got the best out of me (whether I was willing to give or not).
“Two legends of cycling in Aberystwyth and beyond – I will always remember the great times.”
Held on the gruelling 28km loop from Newcastle Emlyn out, up and over the Llandysul bypass with a fast decent back to NCE through Aberbanc, the time trial is also know as the Race of Truth.
Ieuan Andy clocked a personal best time of 33 minutes 53 seconds to become the new Welsh TT Vets Champion for 2023.
With two jerseys in the bag, he moved his focus to defending his 2022 Welsh Champs title on the well known NCE/Henllan Road Race loop.
After several attempts to get away, Ieuan Andy finally broke his only remaining rival Gareth McGuiness on the fourth lap with a massive effort to take the road race win again this year for the third year in succession.
He added: “I would like to thank on behalf of all the riders all the people that turned out to support riders on the circuit on both days and to all the organisers and event marshals who kept the events safe at all times as well as to Newcastle Emlyn (community and councils) who did a fantastic job of hosting the championships once again this year.”