THE last few weeks have been busy ones for many Teifi Valley Motor Club members with not one but four events happening on one weekend mid-March – three in Wales and one in Ireland, writes Anwen Francis.
Many travelled to the Emerald Isles, some headed north to Pwllheli and another down the M4.
The Merfyn Hughes Memorial Rally Llŷn 2024 organised by the Harlech and District Motor Club and the third round of the Welsh Road Rally Championship in north Wales saw Car 4 Ieuan Evans and Dafydd Sion Lloyd finishing in 2nd O/A and 1st in class. The driving conditions were testing with a lot of fog and many crews didn’t make it to petrol let alone the finish.
“The weather was very frustrating as the conditions were so bad. I can’t remember competing in such fog since the Poker Stars back in 2018, but after the second half, the fog cleared, and the conditions improved.
“The route was very good, and it would have been a good battle if the weather was on our side,” said Ieuan who is hoping to regain his winning title on the Night Owl next month with Dafydd Sion by his side.
The Forestry Championship 2024 got off to a great start with Get Jerky Rally North Wales. Chris Richmond Hand, having not competed in a forestry rally for some 10 or so years, finished 20th overall and won his class with Pete Phennah in the co-driver’s seat.
The pair were fifth fastest overall on the eighth and final stage. Lyn Davies/Aled Richards finished 44th overall and 3rd in class with Huw Morris finishing 48th overall and 2nd in class.
Huw was competing in his first forestry event and hopes to compete in many more now he’s caught the forestry bug.
The West Cork Rally in Ireland saw car 57 Ioan Lloyd and Sion Williams gaining a great result for the first round of the Championship finishing 15th OA, 3rd 2WD and 2nd RC4. Sadly John Dalton/Gwynfor Jones didn’t finish.
Historic all over all winners were car H4 Tomas Davies and Eurig Davies, with H1 Neil Williams and Anthony O'Sullivan 2nd OA 1st class 18, H6 Wayne Evans and John Smithwick 3rd OA 2nd class 18, H10 Adrian Evans and Martin Henry 8th OA, 7th in class 18, and H12 Gwyndaf Evans and Jordan Jones 10th OA 2nd class 19. This was Gwyndaf’s 20th West Cork Rally appearance. His first Clonakilty rally was back in 1990. Meirion Evans /Declan Casey and Gareth James/Steffan Evans didn’t finish.
On Sunday, junior member, Henri Cynwyl travelled to Bridgend and competed in the monthly Autotest organised by the Bridgend Automobile Club. He finished second in the Junior Section.