A Machynlleth mountain bike event has raised almost £2,000 for local good causes.
Community Interest Company, DyfiMTB, staged its first mountain bike event, Dyfi Wild Ride, earlier this month, organised by volunteers.
Machynlleth has long been a mecca for mountain biking, and thanks to the success of Dyfi Bike Park is now known across the world.
But there is so much more hidden in the surrounding hills and forests. Dyfi Mountain Biking is a community company formed by local riders to protect and promote their trails.
DyfiMTB launched a brand new cycling event to showcase what Dyfi residents have considered the very best trails over many years.
Nearly 70 riders from across the UK enjoyed a spectacular route with everything needed to make great day on the bike: Big climbs under big skies; singletrack snaking through ancient woodland and finishing with highly technical descents in hidden forests.
The heavens opened as Mayor Jeremy Paige started the riders to a post-horn fanfare, but the skies quickly cleared as bikes snaked their way along ancient byways into the Cambrian Mountains.
Volunteers from DyfiMTB marshalled the route, and provided snacks and refreshments before the largest of climbs.
After a thrilling descent back to Machynlleth, riders were greeted to traditional Welsh hospitality and a relaxing drink at the town’s rugby club.
Rider Roy Hobbs said: “What a fabulous (and wild ride!) Riders were looked after so well - thanks to all the volunteers and organisers. Big smiles!”
Best of all, the event raised hundreds of pounds for the Machynlleth Youth Club and Community Children’s Project, with enough funds remaining to create maps of the area for future visitors.
People interested in riding in Machynlleth can find more information by following @dyfimtb on facebook or instagram. You can also sign up to the newsletter.