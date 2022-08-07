Ioan Croft wins gold at Commonwealth Games
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
Sunday 7th August 2022 7:12 pm
Ioan Croft has won gold at the Commonwealth Games (Team Wales )
CRYMYCH boxer Ioan Croft has won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games after securing an unanimous decision against Stephen Zimba of Zambia.
The 20-year-old welterweight landed the most eye-catching shots against a strong opponent who looked to be the the busier of the fighters.
But the Cardigan ABC boxer landed the quality punches to sway the judges tonight with twin brother Garan cheering him on after he won the bronze medal at light middlewight the day before.
