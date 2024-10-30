Ioan Lloyd and Sion Williams are the winners the Stellantis Motorsport Rally Cup after a nail-biting final round, the Cambrian Rally in North Wales on Saturday, October 27.
The victory in the high-profile championship for young driver in identical Rally4 cars is designed to be a major stepping towards the FIA Junior European Rally Championship. Lloyd has won registration to the 2025 Junior ERC, entry fees to six rounds of the championship and 12 tyres per round contested, a prize worth over £30,000.
Lloyd, 22-years old from Llandysul, only needed to finish in the points on the deciding event to be certain of the title but over nearly 60 miles of tough and slippery North Wales forest stages, the Cambrian Rally was a challenging event. However, Lloyd and Williams delivered a superbly measured performance to finish second among the Stellantis contenders and clinch one of the biggest prizes in UK rallying. It is a huge accolade for the ambitious young Welshman after a season of fierce competition on both asphalt and gravel rallies.
At the finish of the Cambrian Ioan said: “That’s absolute class! I’m over the moon. That last stage was seriously nerve-wracking but we did what we needed to do. It's a dream come true so thanks to everyone involved. It's been a tough day at the office but I can't thank my family and all my sponsors enough. It's taken a massive effort but bring on Europe next year!”
Lloyd’s rally was not all plain sailing however as they clipped a rock that was on the racing line in the opening stage in Elsi and bent a wheel. Ioan spent the rest of the stage hoping that nothing was broken. But that was quickly sorted out by the team in service and he went on to take second place in the Stellantis pack, which was more than enough to head off his main rival Irishman Kyle McBride.
