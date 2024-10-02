IOAN Lloyd and Sion Williams took another important step towards winning the Stellantis Motorsport Rally Cup with a mature and measured performance on the Cork 20 International Rally in Ireland on Sunday, September 29.
In horrendous conditions, the event ran during an orange weather warning, and Lloyd had to cope with flooded stages and standing water before the organisers made the sensible decision to halt the rally before the final leg.
Rising Welsh star Lloyd, 21-years old, from Llandysul was competing in his Peugeot 208 Rally4 on the penultimate round of the prestigious Stellantis series and needed another strong result to set himself up for a title bid in the deciding event in north Wales at the end of October.
Despite the dreadful conditions which dogged the rally, Lloyd wisely set a measured pace and finished second among the Stellantis contenders, 25 seconds down on winner Kyle McBride and, importantly, well ahead of former championship leader Keelan Grogan.
Lloyd said: “The organisers’ decision to halt the rally early was absolutely the right call, as conditions continued to deteriorate and there was so much standing water. You can't plan for the weather and it was mental, but fair play to the marshals for standing out in the conditions.
“It was just a case of getting through the rally without making any major mistakes. We had a good run, but we were cautious on the opening loop and decided to concentrate on getting the points for second. It was a good result for the championship.”
The result leaves Lloyd needing only a fair result on the Cambrian Rally in late October to be confirmed as Stellantis champion, although there is still some way to go before any celebrations can start.
“The car was perfect and there was not a mark on it,” said Lloyd. “It was frustrating, because it was a lovely day on Saturday during the recce, and the organisers had worked very hard to get a great entry.”
Lloyd and the car have stayed near Wexford in Ireland this week in order to contest this weekend's Clare Forestry Rally as a shakedown ahead of the Cambrian Rally.
“I’d like to thank David and Jack Byrne for the incredible hospitality and the facilities they have provided to convert the car to gravel specification ahead of the Clare rally this weekend,” he added.
Ioan is supported by David Byrne Auto Repairs, West Wales Rally Spares, Huw Jeffreys and Sons Plumbing and Heating Engineers, Mark Jukes Containers, Abba Tree Specialist, Motordrive Seats, Towy Electrical Ltd, Panta Racing Fuel, Atech Racing, Bleddyn Thomas Haulage Contractors, Garej Tyn y Pistyll, ABC Autosport Bearings and Components, Freemans Bodyshop, Monit Motorsport, Solid Designs, Neil Spain, Mintex, 2300 Club John Easson Award, Kielder WT, Gareth Owens Building Contractor, Moduron Teifi Motors, Safety Devices International Ltd, TRS Safety Equipment, Pro Dent, Gomer Press, Rick’s Body Shop, Wyn Thomas Heating, Towy Works and On The Pacenote.