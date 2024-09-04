Lloyd said: “We’ve had a great couple of days. It's been an incredible debut in the ERC. The conditions on Sunday were very tricky so I was just trying to get through with no mistakes. We just had a stall on the last junction on the last stage and it wouldn't restart for ages. That meant that fourth ERC slipped away and we finished fifth in ERC4, which we were still happy with as it was a solid result on our ERC debut.