The Probite British Rally Championship [BRC] will return to free-to-air terrestrial television in 2024, after signing a multi-year deal with ITV4 and ITVX to broadcast the six-round series across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.
The calendar includes JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion – Aberystwyth, Rallynuts Severn Valley Stages – Builth Wells and Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally – Llandudno.
An enhanced media package for the UK’s premier rally championship will include a dedicated one-hour highlights show on ITV4 after each round of the series to be broadcast at prime time with further repeat broadcasts and an end of season round-up programme.
In addition to the groundbreaking prospect, the programme will also enjoy availability on the accompanying online catch-up service ITVX, ensuring the championship action can be enjoyed long after each round ends.
The all-action show will enjoy breathtaking stage-side footage, on-board camera shots and heat-of-the-moment interviews. It will be interwoven with features and specials to encapsulate the full story of the British Rally Championship title fight as each driver bids to add their name to a prestigious roll of honour that includes legendary names, including Ari Vatanen, Roger Clark, Hannu Mikkola, Colin McRae and Richard Burns.
Each category of the series will feature in the highlights, giving every registered contender a chance to appear in the broadcast with an unrivalled offering for UK rally competitors, sponsors and each of the six regions visited by the BRC.
Further information on the broadcast schedule will be announced in the coming weeks and the programme will be a Motorsport UK production with facilities provided by industry-leading broadcast partner Globecast. The worldwide operator has provided coverage for sports events such as Wales Rally GB, Tour de France and the British Rallycross Championship, and will use its unrivalled knowledge to propel the BRC onto the TV screens to an all-new audience, returning to terrestrial TV for the first time since 2018.
The ITV4 terrestrial free to air TV coverage will have universal reach in the UK and Republic of Ireland and provides a significant step up in profile for the UK’s premier rally championship as it heads for an all-new look and feel in 2024.
“We are delighted to announce this groundbreaking return to mainstream television for the British Rally Championship,” enthused Reece Tarren, Probite British Rally Championship Manager.
“Our dedication to promoting the championship has ensured top-tier visibility for both competitors and sponsors. This sensational partnership with ITV4 and ITVX opens up a whole new audience for the series, allowing almost every home in the country to watch the championship drama unfold from the comfort of their sofa, captivating rally fans old and new. It’s a very exciting time for the BRC and we can’t wait to get the championship underway in March."
Hugh Chambers, CEO of Motorsport UK commented: “Like many fans of rally I recall when all the drama and excitement from the heroes of the BRC was beamed to our homes week in week out. Motorsport UK, as custodians of the BRC and rally in the UK, take seriously our obligation to promote rally as a discipline and inspire the next generation of talent into the sport.
"Working in partnership with ITV and securing prime time playout is a key part of our strategy to maximise the visibility of the BRC and create a halo for the sport in the UK.”
Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport commented: “Fans of motorsport across the UK will be able to see the very best of the British Rally Championship in our highlights shows with all the big moments and stories from this standout event brought together from each round and available to viewers on both ITV4 and ITVX.”
The six-round series will have events across England, Scotland and Wales in 2024 with a reinvigorated calendar of events as the BRC1 top-flight, Junior BRC young guns, National and Open categories battle for the prestigious crown. 2024 Probite British Rally Championship calendar Round 1 – Legend Fires North West Stages – Garstang – 22/23 March Round 2 – Rallynuts Severn Valley Stages – Builth Wells – 13 April Round 3 – Beatson’s Building Supplies Jim Clark Rally – Duns – 24/25 May Round 4 – Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally – Banchory – 9/10 August Round 5 – JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion – Aberystwyth – 30 August/1 September Round 6 – Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally – Llandudno – 26 October